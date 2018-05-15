The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Menu

Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

Cosmetology+coordinator+Gina+Fontela+looks+up+statistics+in+the+cosmetology+office+Thursday%2C+April+26.
Cosmetology coordinator Gina Fontela looks up statistics in the cosmetology office Thursday, April 26.

Cosmetology coordinator Gina Fontela looks up statistics in the cosmetology office Thursday, April 26.

John Lopez

John Lopez

Cosmetology coordinator Gina Fontela looks up statistics in the cosmetology office Thursday, April 26.

May 15, 2018
Filed under Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






There are thousands of beauty schools listed nationally and community colleges dominate this list. “Private schools charge tuitions as high as $20,000,” said SJCC cosmetology coordinator Gina Fontela, whereas SJCC charges only a fraction of this cost in comparison and has an overall pass rate of 92 percent.

Schools.com, a nationally recognized clearinghouse for all degree and certificate programs from four-year community college and career technical training schools, comparison analysis with other similar programs around the country has ranked SJCC 3rd nationally; basing its decision on criteria, which includes graduation rates, tuition rates, as well as program size, prominence and support services, among other things.

“The No. 1 ranked beauty school in the nation for 2018 is Clovis College of New Mexico, followed by the 2nd ranked Fullerton College in southern California,” Fontela said.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Briefs

    Times wins awards

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    SJCC DJ Big Nick interviews journalism students

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

  • Briefs

    Dental assisting No. 1 in the nation

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    We brought back a dozen!

  • Briefs

    MLK hours extend far enough for SJSU students only

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    Eco Pass cost increase looming

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    Departments demonstrate need for full-time faculty

  • Briefs

    STEM cohort exposes students to fundamentals

  • Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

    Briefs

    What events are happening on campus?

Translate »
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation