Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation
May 15, 2018
Filed under Briefs
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
There are thousands of beauty schools listed nationally and community colleges dominate this list. “Private schools charge tuitions as high as $20,000,” said SJCC cosmetology coordinator Gina Fontela, whereas SJCC charges only a fraction of this cost in comparison and has an overall pass rate of 92 percent.
Schools.com, a nationally recognized clearinghouse for all degree and certificate programs from four-year community college and career technical training schools, comparison analysis with other similar programs around the country has ranked SJCC 3rd nationally; basing its decision on criteria, which includes graduation rates, tuition rates, as well as program size, prominence and support services, among other things.
“The No. 1 ranked beauty school in the nation for 2018 is Clovis College of New Mexico, followed by the 2nd ranked Fullerton College in southern California,” Fontela said.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.