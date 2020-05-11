Route 61 VTA bus catches fire near SJCC

The cause remains under investigation

The Route 61 VTA bus is engulfed by flames near SJCC on May 7.

A Valley Transportation Authority bus went up in flames near San Jose City College on May 7.

“The bus was unoccupied, and there were no injuries reported,” San Jose Fire Department Public Information Manager Erica Ray wrote in an email.

VTA public manager Ken Blackstone said he heard there was a driver and one passenger on board at the time.

“The bus was a complete loss,” Blackstone said. “The most important thing is that nobody was hurt.”

The fire is currently under investigation, and there is no timeline for when the investigation will be completed.

“There is no usual (amount of time) for how long it will take,” Blackstone said. “We don’t have a lot of these but every one is a case-by-case basis.

This article has been updated to include comments from VTA.