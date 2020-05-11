A Campus closed sign blocks the entrance to SJCC during the shelter-in-place order. SJCC plans to remain closed through Dec. 17.

Online instruction at San Jose Evergreen Community College District will continue through the fall semester.

“This announcement extends our existing operational changes through December 17, which is the end of fall term,” SJECCD Chancellor Byron Breland wrote in a May 10 district-wide email.

Breland wrote that the best course of action is to maintain remote instruction and services for the time being, unless public health departments determine that it is safe to return to in-person operations before then.

“We hope to return to many of our in-person operations by the close of fall term,” Breland wrote. “But we must be prepared to offer online instruction and services as long as necessary to support the health and safety of our community.”