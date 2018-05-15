The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Menu

HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

Francisco+Arce%2C+dean+of+Buisness+and+Workforce+Devlopment.
Francisco Arce, dean of Buisness and Workforce Devlopment.

Francisco Arce, dean of Buisness and Workforce Devlopment.

John Lopez

John Lopez

Francisco Arce, dean of Buisness and Workforce Devlopment.

May 15, 2018
Filed under Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Schools.com collected data from the National Center for Education Statistics and has ranked the SJCC HVAC program 5th in the nation.

“The HVAC program presently carries approximately 300 students per semester,” said Francisco Arce, Dean of the HVAC program. “HVAC certification can be obtained but only through the state,” Arce said.
Schools.com decision is based on criteria that includes graduation rates, tuition rates, as well as program size, prominence, and support services, among other things.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Briefs

    Times wins awards

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    SJCC DJ Big Nick interviews journalism students

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

  • Briefs

    Dental assisting No. 1 in the nation

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    We brought back a dozen!

  • Briefs

    MLK hours extend far enough for SJSU students only

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    Eco Pass cost increase looming

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    Departments demonstrate need for full-time faculty

  • Briefs

    STEM cohort exposes students to fundamentals

  • HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

    Briefs

    What events are happening on campus?

Translate »
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation