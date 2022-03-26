Nowruz vs. Tet

What about Tet?

Tet, also called Lunar New Year, which is based on the lunar calendar, usually occurs in the middle of January or February every year around the world, but mostly in East and Southeast Asia.

If Nowruz can be traced back to approximately 3000 years B.C.E, Lunar New Year can be traced back to 3000 years ago. While Nowruz is celebrated by diverse communities throughout Asia such as Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans and South Asia, Lunar New Year is also mainly celebrated by Asians but particularly in East and Southeast Asia.

Also similar to Nowruz, people who celebrate Lunar New Year or Tet, who typically are Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese,… usually have to clean and refurbish their house at least one week before the actual day happens.

Instead of decorating a Haft-seen table, Vietnamese people have for thousands of years done the “cau, dua, du, xoai.” These four kinds of fruits are among the popular ones in Vietnam. They represent hope, love, prosperity and gratitude.

Unlike Nowruz, which lasts 13 days, Tet lasts for one week in Vietnam and Lunar New Year might last for a month in other Southeast or East Asia countries. On both occasions family members gather and enjoy time together and play traditional games.

Q&A:

Name: Hong Hue Lam

Major: Business

Year: Sophomore

Nationality: Vietnamese

How much do you know about Tet or Lunar New Year?

“ I know pretty much, because I have lived a long time in Vietnam.”

So do you like it?

“ Yeah, I really like it.”

How is it special to you?

“ I mean, it is very special for me. It is the time for family, union, that is the time that I can gather with my relatives who live far away from my home. Gathering with my friends, that is the time that I like. Dont need to go to work, to school. So, I have time for myself, for my loved ones. And to look back, to look forward to the future. It is super special, it’s the time for us to show our gratitude, grateful for the ones who we love.”

How is the way that you and your family celebrate it every year?

“ Usually my grandparents will cook a good meal, a traditional Vietnamese meal, and we just gather together.”

Does it take you and your family a long time before the actual day to prepare and to clean the house?”

“ Yeah, a long time before Tet.”

How long is it?

“ Hmm, I think around one week, we have to clean house, to buy stuff, a lot of stuff to do, I think around one week or even more.”

Which part of Tet that you like the most?

“ We usually go to the pagoda to praise.”

“ So that is your favorite thing to do in Tet?”

“ And also when I was a child, I love to receive red envelopes.”

“ So now, you are living here in the U.S with your family, do you guys still celebrate every year?

“ Yeah, my aunt, I live with my aunt and she celebrates it , she cooks meals but, actually I don’t really feel the real Tet in my country, my town.”

Have you ever thought about going back to Vietnam, to your hometown, do you miss that feeling and want to go back to celebrate it in your hometown?

“ Yeah, I really miss that feeling, and I definitely will go back sometime, maybe wait for after I graduate, because I have to be in school during Tet so I just can’t come back in summer. But in the future, I will come around Tet.”

Name: Peter Heo

Major: undecided

Year: Freshman

Nationality: Korean

What do you know about the Lunar New Year?

“ I know it’s Chinese New Year, it’s because China has a different calendar compared to the West, and Koreans have a traditional food like rice cake during Lunar New Year, I don’t know how multi-culture that is or that is only Korea.”

“Because you were born here, did you usually celebrate Lunar New Year with your family every year?”

“ Yeah.”

How does your family celebrate the Lunar New Year?

“ We do not think about it, but we just eat like the standard Korean food for Lunar New Year. I don’t know what it’s called in English, but it’s called like, I don’t either remember in Korean, but it’s like soup, and then you have rice, sticky rice, I don’t remember what it’s called either, but we do this Korean food for it.”

Does it take your family a long time before the actual day to clean the house and prepare food or do you guys just jump on the day?”

“ No, we’re just pretty relaxed about it, we just, we did take a day out to like, prepare the food because it does take some time.”

How long will it last for the Lunar New Year?

“ We just choose the first day of the Lunar New Year and celebrate it. We don’t go too hard.”

Just simple?

“ Yeah, it’s very simple.”

Do you enjoy it?

“ I don’t have too many feelings about it actually. But yeah it’s just, it’s a part of my culture for being Korean, all the Asians cultures celebrate Lunar New Year, and so I accept a part of that as my culture. Yeah, I do like it.”

Because you were born here so you cannot know deeply about the very original way to celebrate it. Have you ever thought about going to Korea and enjoying it in that way?

“ Yeah, but Lunar New Year it’s very awkward for Americans because it’s like during the school day, it feels like a week off and being Korean only for a week is kind of difficult, it’s very far. I don’t think I would ever do it but it would be nice.”