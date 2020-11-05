Take the headache out of social media

Social media is a part of this day and age in society and it has become a massive part of people’s everyday routine. Being surrounded by it all times of the day, it is important to use it in the healthiest way possible.

1. Limit your time on social media:

It is easy to get stuck on your phone no matter where you are. We now have the luxury of having data and Wi-Fi accessible to us at all times.

It is best to set a timer to remind you how long you have been on a specific app. Many smartphones have this feature, which will save you from wasting a day staring at a screen.

2. Choose what you look at and who you follow:

Unfollow unhealthy accounts. It is easy to forget that you control what you see and search on the web. Following certain people or topics online creates room for negative thoughts. Removing unneeded accounts helps to enjoy time online and limits you from seeing posts you are not into.

3. Interact with users and accounts that are positive:

Social media can be a place where you can build communities and share ideas. Find people with the same interest and mindset as you. Having more positive interactions online will increase the likelihood of having a more enjoyable experience.

4. Limit what you share online:

Oversharing is common online. It is best not to overload all your problems and feelings online. Instead, practice keeping a journal.

5. Take a break:

Many social media apps have an option to deactivate an account without entirely deleting. When you are ready to return to social media, you will not have to create a new account. It is a great tool that helps take some time off social media for a while.

Acknowledging the good of social media and the many tools it provides to society, it is exactly why it will continue to be around for a long time and even excel greatly.

Utilizing social media in these healthy ways may even help you keep your sanity during these challenging times.