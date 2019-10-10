Meet the athletes

Come meet the San Jose City College Athletes today at 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
October 10, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
How would you grade this site?
View Results
Campus Life
Jaguar Cinema Tonight! Oct. 10 at 6:30 P.M.
Revised and remodeled
New Jaguar Market among changes to SJCC’s campus
Work Study Program pays students to work in their chosen field
Keeping the campus safe
Former golfer shows how staying motivated can pay off
Briefs
Show off your talent at SJCC talent show audition
Student parking passes follow up
Learning a new language
Guideline for students to have a successful semester at college
City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.