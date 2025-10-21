Volleyball Continues Losing Streak in First Conference Game

San Jose City College volleyball continued to lose Wednesday against the San Mateo women’s volleyball team in their first conference game at home. The Lady Jaguars lost 0–3, with their closest score this season at 25–14.

“Even though they [teammates] lose a lot of points, they are proud of how hard they are pushing,” says Kendra Valencia, a member of the SJCC volleyball team. “They strive till the end.”

“Everyone talks about having a lot of grit and having accountability on the mistakes they make during games,” she added.

According to Jasleen Tomasetti, a freshman and volleyball player, one of the biggest issues facing the team is, “coming together as a unit, because some members are more skilled and experienced than others.”

“…It is difficult for everyone to put up with this losing streak, but everyone is trying to stand up and hold each other accountable,” said volleyball coach David Stanton. He’s reassuring the team that they can still win, “…because, as a coach, you believe in them, telling them they can still win and not let these losses define them, and highlighting the positives.”

“The experience of going through something difficult makes people better, and going through it as a group is better as well,” Stanton informed his players, adding that, “the next season or next game will be a learning lesson.”