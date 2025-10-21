The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Volleyball Continues Losing Streak in First Conference Game

Atzin Cruz, ReporterOctober 21, 2025
Atzin Cruz
San Jose City College Women’s Volleyball Number 7 Kendra Valencia and Number 12 Naima Easter both going up for a block at the net against San Mateo College on October 15.2025

San Jose City College volleyball continued to lose Wednesday against the San Mateo women’s volleyball team in their first conference game at home. The Lady Jaguars lost 0–3, with their closest score this season at 25–14.

“Even though they [teammates] lose a lot of points, they are proud of how hard they are pushing,” says Kendra Valencia, a member of the SJCC volleyball team. “They strive till the end.”

“Everyone talks about having a lot of grit and having accountability on the mistakes they make during games,” she added.

According to Jasleen Tomasetti, a freshman and volleyball player, one of the biggest issues facing the team is, “coming together as a unit, because some members are more skilled and experienced than others.”

“…It is difficult for everyone to put up with this losing streak, but everyone is trying to stand up and hold each other accountable,” said volleyball coach David Stanton. He’s reassuring the team that they can still win, “…because, as a coach, you believe in them, telling them they can still win and not let these losses define them, and highlighting the positives.”  

Story continues below advertisement

“The experience of going through something difficult makes people better, and going through it as a group is better as well,” Stanton informed his players, adding that, “the next season or next game will be a learning lesson.”

Print this Story
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Feature
A poster advertisement for the upcoming play.
SJCC To Put On "Little Shop of Horrors"
Image from Amazon website.
Amazon Prime: A Tool Against Inflation
"Private Music" album cover.
Deftones’ "Private Music" Review
San Jose City College students gathered in the Student Center for the Transfer Fair on Sept. 18, 2025.
San Jose City College Hosts a Transfer Fair
Educators march with a banner protesting the cuts to the Department of Education on May 17.
Educators Rally Against Trump Cuts
Computers available to students in the Learning Resource Center.
Student to Student: How to Survive Finals
Translate »
en_USEnglish
es_ESEspañol en_USEnglish
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal