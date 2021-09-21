San Jose City College hosted a Centennial Community Celebration on Saturday Sept. 18, with campus tours, food trucks, a cultural art stage and performances by San Jose Taiko, Los Lupenos de San Jose, Vovinam, Los Niteliters and Rafiki.

Students and members of the surrounding neighborhoods were encouraged to meet the faculty and staff, learn about financial aid, and learn about the history of SJCC and the part it plays in the community.

Upon registering with check-in, guests were given an SJCC swag bag with all sorts of goodies and useful information, and a voucher to be used at the many food trucks on hand for the occasion.

Guests were able to meet with representatives from the different departments on campus and visit each building. Prospective students were encouraged to learn about the financial aid programs offered at the college.

“It’s the process, but that’s why we’re here to help,” said Takeo Kubo, Financial Aid Director when asked what the biggest difficulty students have in applying for financial aid

Kinesiology and Athletics Dean Lamel Harris gave tours of the Athletic Facilities, while Donntay Moore-Thomas program coordinator for Student Affairs held court outside the Student Activities building letting everyone know about different mentoring and outreach programs.

Interested parties should contact the Student Affairs office for more information.