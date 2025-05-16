The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

How Does the San Jose City College Community Feel About the Warriors Being in the Playoffs?

Richard Ramirez, ReporterMay 16, 2025
The Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Houston Rockets during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on February 1, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Warriors were in the playoffs for the eighth time since 2015. San Jose City College students shared their feelings about the team’s progress during the season.

The Warriors made the playoffs as the 7 seed with a 48-34 record. They beat the Houston Rockets, who had a record of 52-30 and were the 2 seed, in seven games.

However, the Warriors would be eliminated in round two by the 49-33 and 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 games.

Atreyu Luna, a pre-med student, talked about how he felt about the Warriors in the playoffs. “I think the Warriors, they have the experience. They have Draymond and Jimmy Butler, but it seems like once you’re in playoff mode, it’s a different game.”

Bernardo Perez Cortez Carlos, who is a finance maintenance technology major, also commented about how he felt about the Warriors being in the playoffs. 

“They have a good chance, but it’s going to be tough, but they can make the western conference finals.”

The Warriors brought joy to their fans by making the playoffs and beating the Rockets in round 1. They also had their fans heartbroken when Stephen Curry got hurt in game 2 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately shifting the momentum in the series towards the Timberwolves because of Stephen Curry being such a pivotal piece in the Warriors game plan. The Warriors also didn’t have the right type of team to win the title this season, even though they acquired Jimmy Butler near the deadline, they inevitably lost to the Timberwolves in round 2 in 5 games.

