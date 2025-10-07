Amazon Prime: A Tool Against Inflation

Inflation may be unavoidable, but overspending doesn’t have to be. With Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 7-8, students have a chance to save some money.

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered by Amazon which provides members with conveniences and benefits such as free two-day shipping, exclusive shopping deals, streaming services and ad-free music.

Prime Day is only for subscribers, but rewards them with steep discounts on select items. From affordable tech to discounted school supplies, taking advantage of limited-time deals could help students save money at a time when every cent matters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, factories shut down, a global chip shortage developed and shipping became difficult. Recent tariffs issued by President Donald Trump means that prices on electronics will continue to increase. With schoolwork being almost entirely digitized, not having a laptop or tablet makes completing it difficult.

Angel Lopez, a construction technology major, was impacted by inflation. “I recently had to pay for textbooks that cost $70, but a couple years ago, it was $40, so inflation really increased the price of textbooks,” he said. “I didn’t get any FAFSA money, so I had to pay out of pocket.”

Henry, a computer engineering major who did not share his last name, also dealt with rising prices.

“It’s just too expensive,” he said. “I’m only depending on grant money for tuition and stuff, so I don’t want to spend too extravagantly, and inflation is only going to get worse.”

However, Amazon offers special perks for students. Customers can subscribe to a free, six-month trial of Prime; after it ends, those aged 18 to 24 get 50% off the regular subscription price.

Elizandro Zaragoza, a psychology major, considers himself a happy customer after taking advantage of Prime’s perks.

“Yeah, I like the next-day shipping, it comes in handy,” Zaragoza said. He also enjoys the exclusive sales, “… if it’s a high quality item on a good deal.”

Inflation will continue to affect consumers, especially students. Not only do they have to balance their school and personal life, but they also have to budget for food, bills, tuition, supplies, and other basic necessities.

Amazon Prime can be used as a tool to fight back against inflation. Taking advantage of the free six-month trial this Prime Day can help keep costs down, and young adults can continue to utilize a half-off subscription deal for future events such as this one.