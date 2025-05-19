The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

PSG vs. Inter Milan: A Historic 2025 UEFA Champions League Final

Tahmina Azimi, Content EditorMay 19, 2025
Champions league trophy being presented with dark blue and black ribbons for Chelsea and light blue for Manchester City ahead of their Champions league final match on May 29, 2021 (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final on May 31 at Munich’s Allianz Arena will feature Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan, marking the first time since 2004 that the final does not include a club from England, Spain or Germany.  

PSG enters the final with a strong squad and a chance to complete a historic treble. Having already secured the Ligue 1 title and the Trophée des Champions, they aim to add the Champions League to its collection.  

Key players include Ousmane Dembélé, who has been in exceptional form and Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose goalkeeping has been crucial in PSG’s European campaign. 

Under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan has had a remarkable season. Their journey to the final included a dramatic semi-final against Barcelona, where Davide Frattesi’s extra-time goal secured a 4–3 victory in the second leg, sending Inter Milan through with a 7–6 aggregate win. 

Inzaghi’s squad depth has been pivotal, with contributions from players like Nicola Zalewski and Kristjan Asslani during key moments. 

The final presents a clash of styles, with PSG’s high-pressing, attacking approach against Inter’s disciplined defensive structure and counter-attacking skills. PSG’s ability to break down solid defenses will be tested against Inter’s well-organized backline, led by goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who has been instrumental in its Champions League run.  

The winner will not only claim European football’s most prestigious trophy but also earn a spot in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. 

With both teams boasting world-class talent, the 2025 Champions League final promises to be a memorable clash of European football giants.  

