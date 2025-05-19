FC Barcelona just won its 28th La Liga title, finishing off a season marked by tactical brilliance, emerging young talents and a renewed sense of identity under manager Hansi Flick. With only six league defeats and a near-perfect record against Real Madrid, it has reasserted itself as Spain’s premier club.

Appointed in May 2024, Hansi Flick has transformed Barcelona into a high-intensity team.

His tactical setup was effective in his first El Clásico on Oct. 26, 2024 where Barcelona secured a 4–0 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In that match, Real Madrid were caught offside 12 times, the highest number in a La Liga match since 2013 with Kylian Mbappé alone flagged eight times and having two goals disallowed.

The season has been a coming-of-age story for Barcelona’s youth. Lamine Yamal, at just 17, has shattered records and expectations. He became the youngest player to score in an El Clásico, netting a goal in the 4–0 victory over Real Madrid.

Pedri has also been an important player to the team, earning La Liga Player of the Month in April 2025. His vision and creativity have been central to Barcelona’s midfield dominance.

Another player that has been brilliant this season is Raphinha, particularly in the Champions League. He recorded 20 goal involvements in the group stage alone, breaking Lionel Messi’s previous club record with 19.

FC Barcelona delivered an inspiring UEFA Champions League campaign in the 2024–25 season, showcasing a thrilling blend of youth, flair and tactical evolution under Flick.

Returning to the semifinals for the first time in a decade, the team impressed everyone with dominant performances over Benfica and Borussia Dortmund and nearly securing its spot in the final against Inter Milan in a high-scoring thriller.

Though they fell just short of the final, their run was a proud and promising statement of the club’s ability on the biggest stage.

As Barcelona approaches the season’s end, the focus shifts to next season’s La Liga and Champions League.

Manager Hansi Flick’s tactical awareness, combined with the brilliance of young talents like Yamal, Pedri and many others, has rejuvenated the club. With a blend of experienced leadership, Barcelona is poised for continued success in the coming seasons.