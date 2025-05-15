The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

3 Reasons why McLaren F1 Team Will Win Both Championships This Year

Tahmina Azimi, Content EditorMay 14, 2025
Oscar Piastri (Left), Lando Norris (Right) (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 Getty Images)

McLaren ended the last season of Formula 1 well, with one of their drivers, Lando Norris, being just a few points shy of winning the championship. If they dominate this year’s title race, it would come as no surprise to fans. Here are three reasons why they can be dominant in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships this year.

McLaren’s momentum from their 2024 Constructors’ Championship win has had a profound impact on their 2025 Formula 1 season, fueling both confidence and performance across the entire organization.

Building on the success of last year, the team entered the new season with a clear sense of purpose and belief in their development philosophy. Instead of overhauling the car, McLaren focused on refining the winning formula, evolving their design into the highly competitive, this year’s car MCL39.

This continuity has allowed them to start the season strong, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri delivering consistent results and early victories.

The energy from 2024’s triumph has also strengthened team cohesion, sharpened execution in the garage and reinforced a championship mindset throughout the paddock.

Rather than settling, McLaren has used last year’s success as a springboard — turning momentum into motivation and positioning themselves as serious contenders for both the Drivers and Constructors title once again.

The second reason is the strong drivers lineup. It doesn’t happen very often that a Formula 1 team gets two strong drivers in their lineup, but the McLaren team has that with Norris and Piastri.

Both drivers have demonstrated consistent performance and growth. Norris secured multiple podiums and wins in 2024, establishing himself as a formidable contender.

Piastri, in his third season, has shown readiness to step up and challenge for the title. He has scored the most points among all drivers and took the lead in the championship board after his win in Saudi Arabia.

He has shown that he’s a force to be reckoned with. 

His most recent win on May 4 in Miami proves that point. The fact that he became the first driver to secure three consecutive wins for McLaren since Mika Häkkinen’s legendary run in 1998 is special.

Häkkinen went on to win that year’s championship.

Norris, however, is not too far from the lead, and there are only 16 points between them. Their combined experience and competitiveness provide McLaren with a solid foundation for both championships.

Finally, the third reason is because of their Advanced Technical Development. The MCL39 builds upon the success of last year’s MCL38. Despite restrictions on wind tunnel testing because of their 2024 championship win, McLaren has focused on efficient aerodynamic development.

Adjustments to the front wing and underbody have been implemented to maintain competitiveness. Cooling systems have been redesigned to handle varying track temperatures more efficiently, allowing for consistent engine performance across circuits.

