How Does the Community Feel About the A’s Leaving Oakland Behind?

If you didn’t already know, the Oakland A’s have departed Oakland after 56 years and played their last game in Oakland and as the Oakland A’s on Sept 29,2024. The franchise will now play in Sacramento until 2027, then are set to move to Las Vegas in 2028.

The ownership was looked at as the main reason for the A’s departure. They thought no one ever showed up to the games and would always walk away from a deal to stay in Oakland but in reality, fans were never the problem. A’s fans were some of the most electric fans in baseball, or maybe in all sports. They weren’t showing up because the fanbase was boycotting game attendance due to the terrible ownership. The ownership would also not spend the money to keep their star players in Oakland and most of the time those star players would be traded somewhere else in the league.

Will MacNeil, who is an avid A’s fan, has gone to every home game and even goes on the road with the team every once in a while.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to lose my baseball team. Something that’s been a part of my life for so long,” said MacNeil. “Everybody I’ve been sitting with out here for all these years it is terrible, it’s so embarrassing and sad,” he said as he reminisced about the people he has created a community with at the games. He also said that, “I can’t believe that Rob Manfred and John Fisher allowed this to happen.”

“I’m so sad right now, like, I’m lost for words. This is my childhood,” Chris Teevan, an avid A’s fan said. Teevan traveled from Sacramento to watch the A’s in Oakland. “On a scale from 1-10, I’m like a 20 out of 10 for an emotional wreck right now, that’s how I feel,” Teevan said at the last game that was hosted at the Oakland Coliseum.

Matthew Rivera, who goes to San Jose City College, commented on how he felt about the Oakland A’s leaving. “To me, I think it’s pretty sad that they are leaving knowing for how long they’ve been at that stadium in Oakland.” On whether or not the ownership will still be hated by the fans, Rivera said, “Yes, I’d say so because there’s not anything really changing besides their stadium.”