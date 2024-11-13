The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Beyond 900 Wins: How Coach Debbie Became SJCC Softball’s ‘Second Mom’

Levi Balbuena, ReporterNovember 13, 2024
Times Staff
SJCC softball head coach Debbie Huntze-Rooney (left) discusses drill with student-athletes at an Oct. 23 practice

Debbie Huntze-Rooney has won a softball game as San Jose City College’s head coach 915 times – far more than any other active female coach in the California community college system.

Huntze-Rooney has been playing softball since she was 5. She carried her love for the sport throughout high school and college, playing both at West Valley College and Chico State University.

After teaching Physical Education classes at Serrano High School in Southern California for three years and not getting a coaching job at Cabrillo College in 1990, the position for softball opened at SJCC and she has been here ever since.

Growing up in the Bay Area, both of Huntze-Rooney’s parents had coaching and teaching jobs in the city of Campbell, respectively. Her dad was a baseball coach and her mom was a teacher.

“I watched him change a lot of people’s lives,” Huntze- Rooney beamed about her father, “so, I was like, I want to do that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Evangelina Chavarria, says Huntze-Rooney has certainly followed in her father’s footsteps in mastering the mentorship role.

“Last year… I had a bit of a mental block.” Chavarria said. “She’s just been able to be there for me, and not just in school.”

Anytime there is longtime success at a small college, word gets around and larger institutions have historically had an appetite for talented coaches. But to Huntze-Rooney, loyalty is everything.

“Would I want to be in a different school?” she didn’t even give a second thought, “No.”

She has received offers to teach at four-year universities but gave a heartfelt reason not to leave.

“[At SJCC], you get to teach, so not only am I with student-athletes, I am with students … You get the best of both worlds.”

Freshman Tatyana Watson, a tryout for the spring team, has been playing softball since she was 12. She spoke about Huntze- Rooney’s tough, but dedicated care.

“I saw [San Jose City] and I thought it was a perfect match for me, because it pushes players a lot and I needed that.”

It’s clear Huntze-Rooney cares deeply and shows devotion to her softball team. Seeing her team grow, not only as athletes but as young women, drives her to keep coaching. Having an alumni reach out and tell her what they have accomplished keeps her going.

Jayden Vai, a returning softball player, shares how Huntze- Rooney has supported her.

“She took me under her wing, she became our second mom on the field, and any time anything goes wrong, she’s always the first person we call.”

Winning on the diamond is one thing. But winning in life, that’s a choice.

“You get to be here, you don’t have to be here, you get to be here,” Huntze-Rooney told the Times. “You have the option every day to decide.”

Print this Story
Donate to City College Times
$712
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Feature
San Jose City College quarterback Will Augenstein breaks free of a Coalinga College Falcon defende en route to a double OT 50-48 victory in Coalinga, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2024.
Augenstein Ignites Jaguars in 32-3 Rout Over Gavilan
A ballot drop-off location located just outside of the Student Center. // Emerson Cody for the City College Times
Three Propositions on Tomorrow's Ballot Could Have Major Impacts, Here's Everything You Need To Know
A Mural in progress at the center of SJCC’s campus, filled with symbolic elements depicting Chavez, his family and the resilience of agricultural workers.
Vibrant Mural Fills Campus with Color, Culture and Meaning
Junior wide receiver Jamir Shephard celebrates with freshman wideout Jacquez Walker after a touchdown against Chabot College on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Shephard’s 3 Touchdowns Power Jaguars Past Gladiators in 34-22 Win
SJCC President Rowena Tomaneg, various staff members watch student Ixta Bautista cut the ribbon for Sí Se Puede's new center. // Virgil Aspen for the City College Times
Sí Se Puede Program Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Center
Priyam Tated doing a mid-air twirl at the 2018 Artistic Ice Skating World Championship in La Vendee, France. // Priyam Tated via Instragram
ASG President Priyam Tated Wants to Make SJCC Fly With Him
More in Sports
San Jose City College's junior wideout Jamir Shepard runs away from defenders vs Cabrillo College on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Lajes’ ground game, Augensteins' Leadership Land SJCC in Win Column Saturday
San Jose City College running back Jesse Lajes (25) and teammates celebrate win versus Yuba Community College on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Jaguars Stadium.
Jaguars pounce early, hold off Eagles to improve to 2-0 on the young season
The original blueprint of the Jaguar’s stadium on the wall of the equipment manager, Duane Bozic’s room, in San Jose, May 15 2024.
After 15 Years of Suspension, SJCC Baseball Program Remains Scrapped
A basket of softballs used for batting practice. San Jose, California, on April 3, 2024.
Focused on the Game Ahead
Starting guard Jacob Harper #4 walks onto the court during the starting lineup announcement on November 2nd 2023 against Palo Verde College. (Photo by Oscar Lopez)
After a Strong Season, Men's Basketball Falls Just Short of an Elite Eight Appearance
Lady Jaguar guard Christine Lam (left) and Bella Merritt (right) of Napa Valley College hustle for a loose ball in San Jose on February 28, 2024. (Photo by Oscar Lopez)
An Unforgettable Season for the Lady Jaguars
Translate »
en_USEnglish
es_ESEspañol en_USEnglish
Donate to City College Times
$712
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal