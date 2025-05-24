Student to Student: How to Survive Finals

Project deadlines and exams contribute to stress and anxiety at the end of every semester. How can students combat this and excel during the finals season?

According to the National Library of Medicine, finals are the top source of stress for 31% of students in the United States. That’s for a reason — they often have firm deadlines and count for a substantial amount of one’s grade.

Students at San Jose City College spoke about their experiences, sharing tips and resources they’ve discovered which help them study and achieve good grades.

Wendy S., a first-year engineering major, worked with a creative writing tutor to help improve her word choice in essays. Her first finals at SJCC were challenging, but seeing a tutor helped, and she felt that the tutoring center was overlooked by students.

“I wish I had used this resource earlier,” she said. “I don’t think that resource has been used very much.”

Story continues below advertisement

She recommended students join in on campus-provided crafting activities, such as the Associated Student Government’s pot decorating and planting event, to relieve stress.

Raymond Reyes, an SJCC alumni working in the tutoring center, noticed that student traffic increases around finals time. The middle of the week is busiest, with up to 10 students visiting during peak hours.

When pursuing his biology major he used quizlet and flashcards to study, saying that once he found the methods that worked, finals went smoother.

“I improved over time,” he said about his exams.

Reyes also recommended getting outside and exercising to de-stress. Hiking is his favorite way to relax.

Kairash H., a biology major, is a student assistant at the learning resource center. He recommended visiting the center because of its many options for students, including the English as a second language lab and the technology available for checkout.

“The calculators from the library have saved me from needing to buy one,” he said.

Kairash H. uses study guides and reviews the homework to prepare for his tests. He also advised that students exercise, and he goes to the gym for stress relief.

With the right studying strategies, de-stressing methods and using the campus resources, success is possible. Finals season is a time to feel proud of how far you’ve come.