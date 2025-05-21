School Year’s End Brings Collaborations and Competitions

Clubs and organizations at San Jose City College collaborated for friendly competition and artistic expression in the final weeks of the semester. A soccer game and art sales gave students something to enjoy between finals.

On May 13, METAS and ALMASS went up against the soccer club in the third annual soccer game between the groups. 25 students participated, with a few dozen students and staff cheering them on. The game ended in a tie, with each side scoring seven points.

The game was organized by Bryan Castillo, a METAS student intern, and Sergio Aguilera, the president of ALMASS.

Fátima Casas Barbosa, the program specialist at METAS, grew up playing soccer. She took part in the game, and spoke about an overlap between the three groups.

“There are a lot of students who are in the soccer club, and also METAS and ALMASS,” she said.

METAS and ALMASS encouraged students to get involved in campus life and seek out resources.

“This is an open space for everyone, you don’t have to be Latino,” Barbosa said about the METAS Center. “You can come in and study here, you can eat your lunch here.”

A few days later, on May 16, the art and thrifting clubs hosted an event in the Student Center. It served as a place for members of both groups to sell their creations and introduce people to the clubs.

The event was the idea of Veronica Brooks, an art history major and art club president. She had planned the event a week prior as a sales opportunity for her club before the semester’s end.

“I do lots of entrepreneurship for my art club,” Brooks said. “I want everyone to witness what it’s like to vendor.”

Ivy Q., another art history major, was one of those vendors. Formerly the vice president of SJCC’s art club, she currently attends Evergreen Valley College. She was invited to the event by Brooks, and sold homemade keychains, phone charms, earrings, and hair clips.

(Natalia Rodriguez)

“We’re passing the torch to younger students,” she said. She and Brooks are both graduating in a few days.

Brooks invited the thrift club, Jaggy’s Trading Post, because of their shared interest in artistic expression. Kimberly Ruiz, the secretary for Jaggy’s Trading Post, saw the event as a way to gain exposure. The club brought thrifted clothing pieces to give out to those interested.

“We just started this club, so we want to get out there as much as we can,” Ruiz said. The club only began during the spring semester.

“If anybody wants to start a club, it’s a lot easier than you may think. You just need a couple of people and a really cool idea,” she added. “You can make something come to life”.