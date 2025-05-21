The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

School Year’s End Brings Collaborations and Competitions

Natalia Rodriguez, Managing EditorMay 21, 2025
METAS Instagram
Soccer Match Participants

Clubs and organizations at San Jose City College collaborated for friendly competition and artistic expression in the final weeks of the semester. A soccer game and art sales gave students something to enjoy between finals.

On May 13, METAS and ALMASS went up against the soccer club in the third annual soccer game between the groups. 25 students participated, with a few dozen students and staff cheering them on. The game ended in a tie, with each side scoring seven points.

The game was organized by Bryan Castillo, a METAS student intern, and Sergio Aguilera, the president of ALMASS.

Fátima Casas Barbosa, the program specialist at METAS, grew up playing soccer. She took part in the game, and spoke about an overlap between the three groups.

“There are a lot of students who are in the soccer club, and also METAS and ALMASS,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

METAS and ALMASS encouraged students to get involved in campus life and seek out resources.

“This is an open space for everyone, you don’t have to be Latino,” Barbosa said about the METAS Center. “You can come in and study here, you can eat your lunch here.”

A few days later, on May 16, the art and thrifting clubs hosted an event in the Student Center. It served as a place for members of both groups to sell their creations and introduce people to the clubs.

The event was the idea of Veronica Brooks, an art history major and art club president. She had planned the event a week prior as a sales opportunity for her club before the semester’s end.

“I do lots of entrepreneurship for my art club,” Brooks said. “I want everyone to witness what it’s like to vendor.”

Ivy Q., another art history major, was one of those vendors. Formerly the vice president of SJCC’s art club, she currently attends Evergreen Valley College. She was invited to the event by Brooks, and sold homemade keychains, phone charms, earrings, and hair clips.

(Natalia Rodriguez)

“We’re passing the torch to younger students,” she said. She and Brooks are both graduating in a few days.

Brooks invited the thrift club, Jaggy’s Trading Post, because of their shared interest in artistic expression. Kimberly Ruiz, the secretary for Jaggy’s Trading Post, saw the event as a way to gain exposure. The club brought thrifted clothing pieces to give out to those interested.

“We just started this club, so we want to get out there as much as we can,” Ruiz said. The club only began during the spring semester.

“If anybody wants to start a club, it’s a lot easier than you may think. You just need a couple of people and a really cool idea,” she added. “You can make something come to life”.

Print this Story
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Latinx grads await their turn on stage at La Raza commencement.
Sí Se Pudo: SJCC Celebrates 27th La Raza Commencement
Jaggy the Jaguar as seen on SJCC's website.
Jaggy Set to Get New Threads
The Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Houston Rockets during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on February 1, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
How Does the San Jose City College Community Feel About the Warriors Being in the Playoffs?
Flags from different schools hang above the Admissions and Records office in SJCC’s student center.
Jaguars Pick Their Next Spot
Hazel Tran Profile Photo
Meet the Upcoming ASG President: Hazel Tran
Jaggy the Jaguar and Sammy Spartan pose at the signing event.
Transfer Center Hosts Inaugural SJSU Signing Event
More in Feature
Educators march with a banner protesting the cuts to the Department of Education on May 17.
Educators Rally Against Trump Cuts
Computers available to students in the Learning Resource Center.
Student to Student: How to Survive Finals
A VTA bus on Santa Clara St. on April 7, after service restoration.
The Fallout of the VTA Strike
"Sincerely," CD and case.
Review: Kali Uchis’ "Sincerely," Heals
A person looks through a telescope in the observatory’s main dome during a public night on March 8, 2024.
Montgomery Hill Observatory Invites Stargazers
Champions league trophy being presented with dark blue and black ribbons for Chelsea and light blue for Manchester City ahead of their Champions league final match on May 29, 2021
PSG vs. Inter Milan: A Historic 2025 UEFA Champions League Final
Translate »
en_USEnglish
es_ESEspañol en_USEnglish
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal