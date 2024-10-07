Lajes’ ground game, Augensteins’ Leadership Land SJCC in Win Column Saturday

San Jose City College (3-1, 1-0) claimed its first conference win of the year with a 32-13 victory over Cabrillo College (0-4, 0-1) at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos, Calif. Saturday.

Jaguar quarterback Will Augenstein led the charge for San Jose, contributing both through the air and on the ground. He opened the scoring in the second quarter with a five-yard touchdown run, then connected with junior wide receiver Jamir Shephard on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Augenstein finished with 252 passing yards, completing 14 of 26 attempts, while adding 3 rushing yards and a touchdown.

In the third quarter, San Jose’s running back Jesse R. Lajes took over with two rushing touchdowns, pushing the lead to 25-0.

Cabrillo attempted a comeback in the fourth, with quarterback Jamari Vaughns throwing two touchdown passes to Rio Cruz, cutting the deficit to 25-13. However, San Jose responded with a late 10-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Issac Nirza to secure the win.

Lajes led the rushing attack with 117 yards on 10 carries, while Shephard caught six passes for 139 yards and a score.

Defensively, sophomore Derek “DJ” Aguirre had seven tackles, while the team recorded a season-high five sacks.

Cabrillo’s Tosin Alade stood out on the stat sheet with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but the Seahawks fell to their fourth straight loss.

The Jaguars now turn their attention to welcoming the 4-0 Monterey Peninsula Lobos to their home turf. It will be the only home game of the month for the Jags. Kickoff is slated for Saturday night at 6 p.m.