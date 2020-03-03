New series The Witcher drops dead on Netflix

Has Netflix ripped apart the soul of the Witcher?

Geralt of Rivia was seen by viewers around the world in the new Netflix series “The Witcher,” which first aired in December.

Before the premiere, many of the book and game fans were biting their nails, nervously wondering if the famous hero would be as multifaceted and sarcastic as in the previous materials.

“The Witcher” is an adaptation of the book series of the same name by famed Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

In the literature, witchers are warrior-monks trained and mutated from childhood by sorcerers to combat the various monsters that prey on the populace of the Northern Realms.

Geralt, the protagonist, is a white-haired witcher infamous for his swordsmanship and mental fortitude.

He is destined by fate to adopt a magical princess named Cirilla as his daughter, and the saga details his journey to find and save her from the sorceresses, kings and otherworldly elves who wish to kill her or abuse her powers.

Unfortunately, Henry Cavill, the actor who played the main role, failed to get into Geralt’s skin. The physical aspects, such as strong shoulders, white hair, and cat’s eyes were accurate, but acting skills were lacking.

At the beginning of the first episode, “Beginning of the End,” Geralt enters the tavern where he meets with the character Renfri. The dialogue and face acting seemed amateurish.

Geralt glances at Renfri like a baron to a concubine, and Renfri looks at Geralt as an old friend. But book readers may remember that this cannot be the case — they met for the first time much later.

In this case and many others, Geralt seems much more confident and talkative than in the books.

As for Geralt’s friendship with Dandelion, get ready to be confused. In the saga, the famous troubadour and poet Dandelion is the best and most reliable friend of Geralt.

In the series, however, Netflix spits on their friendship.

Dandelion becomes the obedient and oblivious squire of the Witcher, who will either get a fist to the crotch, as in the second episode, or will be removed from Geralt’s friend list because of his annoying nature.

Brotherly love between these gentlemen in the saga showed that masculinity is not one size fits all.

Although Geralt is masculine, brave and strong, he often had to ask Dandelion for advice on social interactions since Dandelion was more proficient in this field.

Unfortunately, it seems that in order to earn as much money as possible, Netflix cut out the most favorite aspects of the characters of the Witcher during the creation of the series.

I give this season a rating of six out of ten.

Polish translation:

‘Monstrum, albo Wiedźmina opisanie’

Napisał Anton Vladimir

Pisarz dla Times

Czy Netflix podarł ducha Wiedźmina?

Geralt z Rivii był oglądany przez widzów całego świata w nowym serialu “Wiedźmin,” który został opublikowany w grudniu.

Przed filmem, wielu ulubieńców książek i gier gryźli paznokci, nerwowo zastanawiając się, czy słynny bohater będzie tyle wieloaspektowy oraz sarkastyczny jak w poprzednich materiałach.

Niestety, Henry Cavill-owi, główny aktor postaci, nie udało się włazić w skórę Geralta. Barki mocne, włosy białe, oczy kocie, ale coś brakowało.

Na początku pierwszego odcinku, “Początek Końca,” Geralt wchodzi do karczmy gdzie spotyka się z postacią Renfri. Nie komentując na dziwny obrót treści “Ostatniego Życzenia,” same dialogi oraz aktorstwo twarzy wydawali się amatorskie.

Geralt patrzy na Renfri jak baron do jednej z niego nałożniczek, a Renfri na Geralta jak na starego druha. Ale czytaczy książek mogą pamiętać, że wcale tak być nie może.

W tym przypadku i wielu innym, Geralt wydaje się o wiele bardziej pewien w sobie i gadatliwy niż w książkach.

Jeśli chodzi o przyjaźń Geralta z Jaskrem, to przygotujcie się na zamieszanie. W sadze, słynny trubadur i poeta Jaskier jest najlepszym i najbardziej godnym zaufania przyjaciel Geraltowi.

W seriale, niestety, Netflix pluje na ich przyjaźń, w zamian strojąc Jaskra w posłusznego i głupiego giermka Wiedźmina, który albo dostanie pięść do jaj, jak we wtórnym odcinku, albo zostanie odrzucony z przyjacielstwa w najbliższym momencie.

Braterska miłość między tym panom w sadze pokazywało, że męskość to nie jeden rozmiar dla wszystkich. Choć Geralt jest męski, chrobry i silny, on musiał często zapytać Jaskra o rad dla interakcjach społecznych, skoro Jaskier był biegły w tym kierunku.

Więc jak zawsze, w celu zarabianie jak najwięcej pieniędzy, Netflix wyciął najbardziej ulubione aspekty charakterów w drodze do naszych telewizji.