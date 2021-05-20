‘Them’ an anthology approach to horrific story telling review

The creator and director, Little Martin, demonstrates a lot of vivid symbolism throughout the new series.

Amazon Prime’s new American horror drama uses real world influence to convey a dark side of the 1950’s.

Prime Video is another streaming service amongst the names of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and many more. With a constantly updating catalog, one of the platform’s newest additions gives a horrific perspective to the mental and physical hurdles that African Americans faced in the 1950’s.

Prime Video’s new series “Them,” written and directed by Little Martin, centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration.

The Emory’s relocated their abated family to the Compton suburbs only to endure 10 days plagued by torment, supernatural occurrences and psychotic breaks.

The story is influenced by anthology, a published collection of poems or other pieces of writing.

The first episode doesn’t take long to showcase some of the strange, skin crawling and awful tension that can be felt immediately as the Emory family approaches what was supposed to be a new beginning.

This series spares no detail when it comes to the tragic acts done towards Blacks in America at the time. Many can even go as far as saying that a lot of the scenes in this show are provocative.

“As a person of color, this was a hard watch. I ain’t gonna lie, I had to drink some wine to reduce my anxiety,” screen user @Mehki_Girl wrote in a public review forum on the IMDb website.

In the following episodes, the Emory family would endure further torment not only from the other residents in the neighborhood, but what appears to be supernatural forces.

Views may often question whether or not some of the occurrences were real or fake.

“Them” is a jaw dropping series that has the potential to make the viewers blood boil all while sitting at the edge of their seat.

The creator and director of this show use a lot of vivid symbolism to convey the mental damage attained through racism in America during the 1950’s.

The series is an amalgamation of heartbreak, desire, hatred, hysteria and many emotions put together to create an unabridged story worth watching.