Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer review

Netflix is known to have some high quality true crime documentaries series, such as, Making A Murderer written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos and Confessions with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes created and directed by Joe Berling.

Their first new limited series of 2021 focuses on a notoriously brutal serial killer that wreaked havoc in Los Angeles during the mid 1980’s.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer tells the engrossing true story of one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.

It’s up to Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and homicide investigator, Frank Salerno, to stop this nocturnal monster before time runs out. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks and panic gripped California.

Told through harrowing first-person interviews, gripping archival footage and spectacular original photography, this four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story.

It paints a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.

The first two episodes might feel a bit repetitive, when we hear one victim after the other share their experience with this relentless killer, but the details that have scarred their memories are so gruesome, you can’t just look away.

It’s at this point where we don’t know yet who is behind all of this or what his motive is, if he even has one. All viewers know is that he’s unstoppable and there’s no way of knowing where he’ll strike next.

Those who grew up or know about the case in question might know most of the details that are being shared, but in true horror movie-style, this series keeps you at the edge of your seat throughout.

Netflix’s newest limited true crime docuseries isn’t a sensational piece of entertainment, it’s an in-depth exploration of the events that shook a nation to its core.

It’s a series that makes viewers wonder how inventive these kinds of monsters would have to be today, with the internet, media and security constantly keeping an eye on them.

The 1980’s were a different time; directors Tiller Russell and James Carroll captivate that period by stylishly blending different forms of media into one dramatic and cohesive four-part series, supported by a thrilling score and effective editing.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is one of the most spellbinding true crime docuseries that has been produced by Netflix to date. Not only is it uncomfortable from start to finish, it’s horror in its purest form. Watch with caution.