Musical showcases the lives of immigrants

“I heart immigrants!” theater show at SJCC on May 11 showcased immigrants coming to America and different lives of immigrants and their journey into migration through musical numbers.

The doors to the drama theater finally opened up on the night of May 11,presenting a vibrant show called “I heart immigrants!”

This show was performed by the theater arts class, and directed by Anita Reyes. Anita Reyes,the instructor for Theater arts at SJCC, created this show as inspiration that came from a photo that went viral of Jennifer Rocha. This production marked her 10th show at San Jose City College.

The show had many different creative elements to it showcasing, music, dancing and singing. The opening scene was a newsroom, and two reporters who introduced the narrative of the show.

They spoke of immigrants coming to America and the show proceeded to show different lives of immigrants and their journey into migration through musical numbers.

“The way I describe this production is a love letter to immigrants,” Reyes said.

Throughout the show, there were different characters that had a different story.

One woman, who had a solo to sing, sang a song of romance for her lost love whom she had to leave behind.

Another was the story of a young artist who had to start over in a new country for his music career. The song ‘My Way” by Frank Sinatra was sung while portraying his struggle to come up in his music career. All leading to his success and rising in his career.

There were a few clips projected onto a screen throughout the show that showed three women in dresses that danced around a suitcase.

The dance was flowy and personal, as they showed emotion while dancing together.

In the end, the dancers left the suitcase behind, one by one leaving the frame of the video. The words on the board at the very end, “Migration is beautiful.”

“I view this show as an opportunity to share the narrative of Latino immigrants from our own perspective,” said Eduardo Corona-Bonilla who was a part of the show.

it ends with a young woman who has risen to success, and has it all, but ignores all her calls from her mother.

The phone rings, and rings with endless voicemails being left from her mother until one day, she gets told her mother has passed.

The cast then comes together to perform a vibrant musical song singing “I heart immigrants!” in the form of the YMCA song.

“The show’s message to the audience is the power of education, as well as gratitude to our parents, and all immigrants in general,” Reyes said.