President+Donald+Trump+attacks+former+VP+Joe+Biden

During the 90-minute televised debate that aired Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m, President Trump interrupts Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and the debate’s moderator multiple times.

While ignoring questions and changing subjects, President Trump insulted Biden’s policies, spoke on his son and was even called out for interrupting many times.

“Frankly, you have been doing more interrupting,” debate moderator Chris Wallace commented to Trump after he complained that Biden was not being criticized for talking over questions.

Trump made comments about Biden’s son who Trump ran an investigation on because of his work with the Ukranian Energy Company. The president questioned Biden about why $3.4 million dollars was wired to a firm associated with Hunter Biden from the former wife of the late mayor of Moscow.

In a debate fact check article by NBCNews, it is explained that Hunter’s legal team completely denied these allegations. They informed NBC News that Biden has no interest in the firm mentioned in the investigation and had no affiliation with them whatsoever.

The claim that Trump kept bringing up has no hard evidence behind it at all. Using a baseless conspiracy theory about Biden’s son looked extremely unprofessional of our president.

During a portion of the debate where the candidates spoke on dealing with the pandemic, you can hear Trump groaning into his mic as Biden criticizes his public health decisions following COVID-19. Trump then makes fun of Biden for wearing a mask wherever he goes.

President Trump tweeted on Oct. 1 that he and the first lady contracted COVID-19.

“When needed, I wear a mask. I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Everytime you see him he has a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

At this point, Trump is making fun of Biden like he is a kid fighting on a playground. Maybe Biden’s “biggest mask he’s ever seen,” could have protected him from contracting the virus.

In a refute to President Trump’s criticism of members in the military in which he called them “losers” and “suckers,” Biden brings up his late son Beau who served in the Army and died from brain cancer in 2015.

“My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star. He got the Conspicuous Service Medal. He was not a loser. He was a patriot and the people left behind there were heroes,” Biden said.

Interrupting Biden, Trump said,”Really, are you talking about Hunter?”

To that Biden explained he was talking about his late son Beau.

“I don’t know Beau, I only know Hunter,” Trump replied.

President Trump clearly lacks the empathy to acknowledge Biden’s late son. He pretends he does not know of him and takes this opportunity to again attack Hunter Biden. It was like watching Biden debate with a stubborn child.

Throughout the debate, Trump continued to bring up Biden’s son and steers away from important topics. With all these personal attacks, Biden was still able to throw in a few unexpected comments.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” Biden said after calling him the worst president America has ever had.