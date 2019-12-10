In loving memory of Jamarr Antonio Stamps

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jamarr Antonio Stamps, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the age of 43.

Stamps died while being held in custody inside a California jail, Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, CA authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau is investigating his death. There are no signs of foul play.

Friends, family, and colleagues mourned Stamps, also known by his stage name “Bad Azz” was an American rapper and actor associated with Tha Dogg Pound, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, LBC CREW, Nate Dogg, and a host of entertainers, producers and actors in the industry.

Body viewing of Stamps was on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles and memorial service was on Nov. 27 also in L.A.

Many family, friends and colleagues showed up to Stamps funeral services in L.A. on his birthday chanting, “We love you Jamarr.”

TMZ covered the funeral and posted a snippet of Frank Gibson and Big Boy’s Neighborhood speaking their minds.

“The difference is we really love Jamarr Stamps and all those that think like that will be here today (Nov. 26) at body viewing or Wednesday (Nov. 27) at funeral service,” said Gibson, Grittystyle activist.

“AIN’T NO EXCUSES. PULL UP. MANDATORY,” Gibson said.

Obituary pamphlets read, “Jamarr Antonio Stamps Rest in peace Bad Azz Celebrating the life” (November 27, 1975 – November 11, 2019) and his pictures could be seen all over Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

Stamps was in movies “Thicker than water,” “Live from Da Gutter”, “MacArthur Park”, and “Murder Show.”

Bad Azz was highly influential in the music industry and believed in helping develop new talent in the community.

“I saw a few people on a thread arguing about if Jamarr Stamps really wrote “Midnight Love” for Snoop Dogg. It’s really not up to debate. Bad Azz wrote the whole song for those that didn’t know. He wrote a few things Snoop Dogg and Warren G that a lot of people probably don’t know. Jamarr Stamps was the illest,” said Frank Gibson, Grittystyle activist.

Stamps is survived by his parents, Pamela Simmons and Chester Stamps, his children, Tievon, Ramaj, Daitaro, Nehemiah and Seanna Stamps. He is preceded by his sisters Kyla Brisco, Briana, and Sarita Stamps. He also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunties, and cousins of both the Simmons Family and the Stamps family and close friends and colleagues.

Shirts, jackets, candles, lighters were made in memory and honor of Stamps. All his family, friends, and colleagues said they would keep his legacy alive.

“Love you, bro. You did your part while you were on earth. God needed you more where he is. I understood your mission. You were a visionary they just didn’t understand. They were intimidated bro. It took me a minute to accept it all. I forgive them. We have a bigger mission to focus on. 2020 Voltron forms” said Gibson.

A song called “Bad Azz Tribute” by Yung Gritty was created in loving memory and honor of Jamarr Antonnio Stamps.

Stamps last booked show was on Nov. 23, in Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, California with DJ Quik, Kurupt, Scoe, Yung Gritty and more.