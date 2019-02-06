Playlist Column For Tuesday Special

By Joeanna Lopez

Times Reporter

While the Navy remained on watch for the 105th weekend for R9, Rihanna joined the many viewers that did not tune into the football game played this weekend in Atlanta, clarifying via her Instagram story complete with a graphic illustration of a knelt Colin Kaepernick to those that thought she was watching the game, that they were now engaged in beef.

The “Needed Me,” singer, songwriter and actress was seemingly needed this Sunday for the Halftime Show she turned down as reported by Gil Kaufman for Billboard in October of last year.

As we continue to prepare for the coming of Rihanna’s ninth studio album, join us every Tuesday in February as we serve an appropriate playlist for your scholastic needs both on campus off and everywhere in between. How well prepared are you for her return?

To kick things off, our reporter’s top ten played Rihanna joints (in order of release). Which songs do you think should have made the list?

1.Don’t Stop The Music (Good Girl Gone Bad, 2007)

2.Disturbia (Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded, 2008)

3.S&M (Loud, 2010)

4.What’s My Name? feat. Drake (Loud, 2009)

5.Cheers (Drink To That)

6.You Da One (Talk That Talk, 2011)

7.Where Have You Been (Talk That Talk, 2011)

8.Nobody’s Business feat. Chris Brown (Unapologetic)

9.Desperado (ANTI, 2016)

10.Woo (ANTI, 2016)