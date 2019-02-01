‘Just Like Us’ resonates with audience

PHOTO BY JERRALD MCMILLON (JERRALD SANDERS)/ TIMES STAFF, PHOTO EDITED BY MAGNOLIA LONERO Marisela (Ofelia Machuca) detained by two officers ( Powell Gaynor and Tai Tran) for driving a car with a broken tail light, Dec. 7 at the San Jose City College theater.

Inspired by true events, the play highlights racial issues

BY JERRALD MCMILLON (JERRALD SANDERS)

TIMES STAFF

San Jose City College students who en- rolled in the drama class put blood, sweat and tears into “Just Like Us.” The play was held in the drama/theater arts department from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9. There were about 19 character roles in the “Just Like Us” stage play, and the cast rocked its performances so well!

The story is set in Denver, Colorado, and there is loud yelling, screaming, fighting, flashes of anger, trials, discrimination, even a baby boy… but there was also family, love and support at the end.

The audience witnessed a heartbreaking family split up at a train station and the story of a reckless driver, an illegal alien who killed a 6-year-old boy, knocking him from his motorcycle in Thornton, Colorado.

The audience witnessed the news that an immigrant killed a police officer; there was an arrest, protests, death.

Action takes the form of getting pulled over by police, sentences, criminal records, jail, a judge and courthouse.

At the heart of it all, is the four girls and their bad times. They were seen as students, in college and high school. The audience lived through their graduations, romances, marriages, music, dancing, par- ties, club scenes, movements. The play goes through a full range of emotions.