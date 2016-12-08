Students and staff say getting tattoos may affect your world





Filed under Arts and Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Tattooing for love and art

Every day on campus, students

sport elaborate tattoos, how do

they feel about it?

The survey found the average

student got his/her tattoo as a tribute

to a loved one or for the beauty

of the art itself

Out of eight people surveyed,

five were men and three were

women:

“It reminds me of who I am and

who I lost in the years and who I

love. My body is a canvas and I

love to express with it.”

One person had a half-bodied

Japanese tattoo art style known as

“Irezumi,” which roughly transliterates

“pricking the skin with blue

or green ink.” Pop-culture calls it

a “body suit.”

“I love the surprise of taking a

two-dimensional art and placing it

on a three-dimensional form.”

Runner up reasons to get a tattoo

were: loving the tattoo culture,

enjoying freedom of expression,

overcoming a difficult experience,

spreading a specific message –

from poetry to religion

– and enjoying the shared experience

when a viewer actually

gets the message. Some messages

were as elaborate as Virginia

Wolfe quotes to smaller Tibetan

symbols.

Naturally, for every positive

experience, there are negative

side effects. Reasons to remove

a tattoo were small, but significant

warnings: bad tattoos, heartbreak

and one even affected comfort-

level in an otherwise happy

career experience.

The worst parts of removing a

tattoo were also significant and

should be considered before getting

one put on. Removal was a

“painful, long process” that “involved

burning the skin with a

cold laser until it blistered” and

“the higher your tolerance for pain

is, the better the removal is.” Do

it with a cold laser and “research

where you have it done and follow

the directions you’re given,

for best results.”

The two people who removed

their tattoos had to receive an average

of five treatments. One set of

treatments happened a long time

ago and only cost $200. The newer

removal cost $800 per treatment. In

both cases, no insurance picked up

the cost.