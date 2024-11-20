The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Jaguars Basketball Wins Narrowly at Home, Despite Late Run From De Anza

Guard Tariq Weiser and Forward Davis Crilly, both sophomores, led the team in scoring with 20 points and 12 points, respectively.
Richard Ramirez, Times StaffNovember 20, 2024
Sophomore guard Luke Dillon attempts a 3-pointer, as the Jaguars bench stands in suspense behind him. // Anthony Vasquez for the City College Times

The San Jose City College Jaguars basketball team hosted the De Anza College Mountain Lions on Nov. 7 as part of the San Jose City College Tip-Off Campaign, a three-game tournament that rang in the new season, squeaking away with a 70-67 victory that improved their record to 2-0.

Guard Tariq Weiser and Forward Davis Crilly, both sophomores, led the team in scoring with 20 points and 12 points, respectively. Freshman guard Justice Owens was the lone highlight for the Mountain Lions, scoring 28 points on 55% shooting.

San Jose City defended well for large parts of the first half, leading by double-digits until its last two minutes, when De Anza went on a quick run to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 9 going into the break.

The second half told a similar story for the Jaguars, who maintained their lead by playing strong defense and forcing turnovers, but with them instead pushing a higher offensive tempo compared to the first half and driving to the rim more often.

However, the faster pace did not translate into better offense.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jaguars struggled well to shoot as the third and fourth quarters wore on, especially from the 3-point line. De Anza, still trailing throughout, capitalized on SJCC’s shooting woes to make another late-half run fueled by a barrage of 3-pointers, before ultimately falling short.

Freshman forward Chris Naulls spoke to the Times after the win, expressing that he felt the Jaguars should have won in a more dominant fashion.

“We should’ve beat them by 30 points but a ‘dub’ is a ‘dub,’” Naulls said.

Print this Story
Donate to City College Times
$712
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
SJCC softball head coach Debbie Huntze-Rooney (left) discusses drill with student-athletes at an Oct. 23 practice
Beyond 900 Wins: How Coach Debbie Became SJCC Softball’s ‘Second Mom’
San Jose City College quarterback Will Augenstein breaks free of a Coalinga College Falcon defende en route to a double OT 50-48 victory in Coalinga, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2024.
Augenstein Ignites Jaguars in 32-3 Rout Over Gavilan
Junior wide receiver Jamir Shephard celebrates with freshman wideout Jacquez Walker after a touchdown against Chabot College on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Shephard’s 3 Touchdowns Power Jaguars Past Gladiators in 34-22 Win
Priyam Tated doing a mid-air twirl at the 2018 Artistic Ice Skating World Championship in La Vendee, France. // Priyam Tated via Instragram
ASG President Priyam Tated Wants to Make SJCC Fly With Him
San Jose City College's junior wideout Jamir Shepard runs away from defenders vs Cabrillo College on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Lajes’ ground game, Augensteins' Leadership Land SJCC in Win Column Saturday
San Jose City College running back Jesse Lajes (25) and teammates celebrate win versus Yuba Community College on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Jaguars Stadium.
Jaguars pounce early, hold off Eagles to improve to 2-0 on the young season
Translate »
en_USEnglish
es_ESEspañol en_USEnglish
Donate to City College Times
$712
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal