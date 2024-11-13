The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

Augenstein Ignites Jaguars in 32-3 Rout Over Gavilan

Times StaffNovember 13, 2024
Oscar Lopez
San Jose City College quarterback Will Augenstein breaks free of a Coalinga College Falcon defende en route to a double OT 50-48 victory in Coalinga, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2024.

San Jose City College quarterback Will Augenstein took flight Saturday night with an 83-yard touchdown sprint that electrified Jaguar Stadium, helping the Jaguars crush the Gavilan Rams, 32-3. 

San Jose’s offense came out firing, with sophomore running back Jesse Lajes setting the tone early on a 32-yard touchdown run. Minutes later, Augenstein found sophomore wide receiver Jordan Mayfield for a 16-yard score, giving the Jaguars a 12-0 lead.

By halftime, the scoreboard read 19-0 as San Jose continued to build momentum, and their defense continued to smother Gavilan’s offense, holding them to just 153 total yards. 

Gavilan’s only points came from a chip-shot 24-yard field goal by Morgan Merriman in the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars kept the pressure on, sealing the deal with Augenstein’s 33-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Jacquez Walker.

San Jose’s ground game proved unstoppable, rolling up 299 of the team’s 508 total yards and showcasing a relentless attack that left Gavilan scrambling.

The 6-2 Jaguars will aim to keep their late-season winning streak alive this Saturday in Salinas, where they’ll face a Hartnell College team struggling to put points on the board. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

