VHS Tape Containing 1976 Cesar Chavez Speech on Campus Unearthed, Now on Display at Library

Times StaffOctober 9, 2024
Anthony Vasquez
In tribute to Cesar Chavez’s legacy, a combination of artifacts and media sit at the second-story entryway of the Cesar Chavez Library.

Link to Video

A previously undiscovered VHS tape of Cesar Chavez speaking at San Jose City College in opposition to Proposition 14 has been recently unearthed. It now sits on a 2nd floor exhibit in the on-campus library which took his namesake.

Collections Librarian Lisa Brigandi says she found the tape while looking for ways to expand the library’s existing exhibit honoring Chavez. Brigandi told the Times that she believes the tape helps students feel more connected personally to Chavez’s efforts.

“You can see murals. You can talk to people about their idols. But to see it on a small scale I think is much more personal and it can really resonate with people,” she said.

