Meet the Upcoming ASG President: Hazel Tran

As Hazel Tran finished off her second year at San Jose City College, the 19-year-old has proudly accomplished a full and diverse resume. Her dedication and passion for the SJCC community make her an outstanding student.

Tran is an international student from Vietnam who first came to SJCC in the fall of 2023. She chose the school because of its diversity, specifically with the Vietnamese Student Association.

“Honestly, I love San Jose,” Tran said. She had her sights set on the region because of the opportunities for students, such as Stanford and Santa Clara University, and the competitive salaries offered.

Tran is a nutritional science major, minoring in English literature and accounting. Each area of study furthers her knowledge of her passions. She has a career goal to become a dietitian and uses her English literature expertise as a tutor at the tutoring center.

“If a student asks me a question about a class I’ve taken, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can help with that,’” she said.

Tran worked to improve SJCC’s connectivity in several ways. She helped the school join the NorCal UVSA, a nonprofit community-based organization with a mission to bring a “brighter future for all, guided by the values, culture, and community of the Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American youth.” SJCC is one of 13 institutions involved.

“It’s a chance for [transfer] students to meet students from CSUs and UCs,” Tran said, adding that the social connection between schools was her inspiration. She is also part of the Inter-Club council, making sure there are clubs and organizations for as many students as possible.

Trans is recognizable for her accomplishments as the Associated Student Government vice president of marketing during the 2024-25 school year. She promoted events through social media and by creating flyers to put up around the campus. Blake Balajadia, the director of student development and activities, spoke about her promotional skills.

“She’s got a really good sense about how to make an event relevant to students,” he said.

In her campaign video for the 2024-25 school year, on the ASG Instagram, she said, “I want to promote our school image and promote diversity and equality … I will help your dream of college-student life come true.”

While Tran initially wanted to run for president for the 2024-25 school year, she decided to run for vice president to, “gain a better overview of ASG.” Her decision would pay off, and in April 2025, she ran for the presidency for the 2025-26 school year, a position which she won.

“I look forward to sitting down with her and the team and clarifying her vision and turning that into a plan,” said Balajadia.

Using her international background, Tran has met a variety of students from all walks of life.

“I’ve met many people from diverse backgrounds, and I can understand their barriers to education,” she said. “We can’t just know about those barriers and do nothing.”

When students face harsh circumstances like homelessness or hunger, which hinders their education, it’s through awareness that advocates such as Tran can create positive change in students’ lives.

When she’s not in school, Tran maintains her busy schedule and collective focus. She volunteered for Cindy Chavez, handling the former Santa Clara County supervisor’s tabling station. In her past two years in San Jose, Tran has become a strong community representative.