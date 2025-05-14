The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Meet the Upcoming ASG President: Hazel Tran

Natalia Rodriguez, Managing Editor May 14, 2025
Hazel Tran
Hazel Tran Profile Photo

As Hazel Tran finished off her second year at San Jose City College, the 19-year-old has proudly accomplished a full and diverse resume. Her dedication and passion for the SJCC community make her an outstanding student.

Tran is an international student from Vietnam who first came to SJCC in the fall of 2023. She chose the school because of its diversity, specifically with the Vietnamese Student Association.

“Honestly, I love San Jose,” Tran said. She had her sights set on the region because of the opportunities for students, such as Stanford and Santa Clara University, and the competitive salaries offered. 

Tran is a nutritional science major, minoring in English literature and accounting. Each area of study furthers her knowledge of her passions. She has a career goal to become a dietitian and uses her English literature expertise as a tutor at the tutoring center.

“If a student asks me a question about a class I’ve taken, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can help with that,’” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tran worked to improve SJCC’s connectivity in several ways. She helped the school join the NorCal UVSA, a nonprofit community-based organization with a mission to bring a “brighter future for all, guided by the values, culture, and community of the Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American youth.” SJCC is one of 13 institutions involved.

“It’s a chance for [transfer] students to meet students from CSUs and UCs,” Tran said, adding that the social connection between schools was her inspiration. She is also part of the Inter-Club council, making sure there are clubs and organizations for as many students as possible.

Trans is recognizable for her accomplishments as the Associated Student Government vice president of marketing during the 2024-25 school year. She promoted events through social media and by creating flyers to put up around the campus. Blake Balajadia, the director of student development and activities, spoke about her promotional skills.

“She’s got a really good sense about how to make an event relevant to students,” he said. 

In her campaign video for the 2024-25 school year, on the ASG Instagram, she said, “I want to promote our school image and promote diversity and equality … I will help your dream of college-student life come true.”

While Tran initially wanted to run for president for the 2024-25 school year, she decided to run for vice president to, “gain a better overview of ASG.” Her decision would pay off, and in April 2025, she ran for the presidency for the 2025-26 school year, a position which she won.

“I look forward to sitting down with her and the team and clarifying her vision and turning that into a plan,” said Balajadia.

Using her international background, Tran has met a variety of students from all walks of life. 

“I’ve met many people from diverse backgrounds, and I can understand their barriers to education,” she said. “We can’t just know about those barriers and do nothing.”

When students face harsh circumstances like homelessness or hunger, which hinders their education, it’s through awareness that advocates such as Tran can create positive change in students’ lives.

When she’s not in school, Tran maintains her busy schedule and collective focus. She volunteered for Cindy Chavez, handling the former Santa Clara County supervisor’s tabling station. In her past two years in San Jose, Tran has become a strong community representative.

Print this Story
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Latinx grads await their turn on stage at La Raza commencement.
Sí Se Pudo: SJCC Celebrates 27th La Raza Commencement
Jaggy the Jaguar as seen on SJCC's website.
Jaggy Set to Get New Threads
The Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Houston Rockets during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on February 1, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
How Does the San Jose City College Community Feel About the Warriors Being in the Playoffs?
Flags from different schools hang above the Admissions and Records office in SJCC’s student center.
Jaguars Pick Their Next Spot
Jaggy the Jaguar and Sammy Spartan pose at the signing event.
Transfer Center Hosts Inaugural SJSU Signing Event
VSA fan dancers from left to right: Nhi Tran, Giang Do, Hoa Huynh, Tanya Nguyen, Ivy Thao Le, Vy Mai and Tina Pham.
SJCC Embraces Diversity At Spring Cultural Festival
More in Faces in the crowd
Faces in the crowd.
How is this semester going so far?
How SJCC can improve campus diversity
How SJCC can improve campus diversity
How can SJCC make campus more sanitary for the reopening?
How can SJCC make campus more sanitary for the reopening?
More in Feature
Champions league trophy being presented with dark blue and black ribbons for Chelsea and light blue for Manchester City ahead of their Champions league final match on May 29, 2021
PSG vs. Inter Milan: A Historic 2025 UEFA Champions League Final
Barcelona players, from left to right Lamine Yamal, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo celebrating the first goal during the match against Mallorca at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 22, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain
FC Barcelona’s success this season: A mixture of youth and tactical abilities
Oscar Piastri (Left), Lando Norris (Right)
3 Reasons why McLaren F1 Team Will Win Both Championships This Year
Foyer inside the science building at SJCC.
How Shrinking Class Sizes Affect Students
Let Your Life Speak event, 2024
Behind the Scenes of Let Your Life Speak
Photo on Unsplash by Alex Shuper
Unleashing the Fire Within Us: Aries Season is Here
Translate »
en_USEnglish
es_ESEspañol en_USEnglish
Donate to City College Times
$812
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal