Jaguars pounce early, hold off Eagles to improve to 2-0 on the young season

Times StaffSeptember 23, 2024
Oscar Lopez
San Jose City College running back Jesse Lajes (25) and teammates celebrate win versus Yuba Community College on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Jaguars Stadium.

San Jose City College defeated Siskiyous 40-27 Saturday at Jaguar Stadium, dominating during the first half en route to securing its second win of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Will Augenstein found paydirt with his legs in the second quarter, but not before throwing for three of his four total touchdowns, carrying the Jaguars to a 33-7 lead at the half. 

Two of Augenstein’s passing touchdowns were thrown into the soft hands of fellow sophomore wideout Jordan Mayfield, who finished Saturday’s contest with only three total completions. 

Jaguar junior Jamir Shephard and redshirt sophomore Anthony Phal also snagged passing touchdowns. 

Siskiyous attempted a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Jaguars 20-7 in the final two frames, but the game was already out of the Eagles’ reach. Siskiyous running back Zaveon Jones had himself a solid day on the turf, scoring two touchdowns, one in each half. 

San Jose’s defense played a crucial role, particularly where the Eagles struggled, being on 3rd-down completion percentage. The Jaguars converted on 9-of-11 third downs while the Eagles extended their drives on third down to only 46% of tries (6-of-13). 

Sophomore linebacker Derek Aguirre led the Jaguars on defense with nine tackles.

The defense also held Siskiyous to 316 total yards and a 46% third-down conversion rate. San Jose’s rushing attack remained busy but efficient, led by sophomore Jesse Lajes season-high 132 rushing yards on 20 carries. It’s the third time in Lajes’ collegiate career he tallied over 130 yards. 

The undefeated Jaguars now face their toughest test of the season, as they hit the road to face Redwoods College in Arcata, CA., Saturday at 1p.m. 

