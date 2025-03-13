An Inside Look at San Jose City College’s Art Club

San Jose City College’s art club is an open community for creatives on and off campus. Club President Veronica Brooks has led the club for two years, during which time she’s expanded and grown the club into one of the most active on campus.

The club didn’t hold regular gatherings during Brooks’ first semester, and when she reached out to supervisors to see if the club could be revitalized, they expressed many doubts. They questioned if the club could gain enough student interest to function.

Even so, Brooks strongly believed it could be done saying, “I want to make it [so it can be] active. I want to do something.”

She self-nominated for club president, got faculty members Carol White and Michelle Gregor onboard and started pitching the club to students in the art field. A student by the name of Cynthia, who preferred not to share her surname, discovered the art club after Brooks reached out to her via Instagram to vend for a previous art week.

Vice President Alex Martinez had a friend who informed him about the club. Both students spent the club meeting time working on homework from their color theory class, taught by Professor Gregor. The assignment involved carefully color matching to restore a photo that had been printed in grayscale.

Many students have seen one of the art club’s posters around campus. Meetings are held every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room A14 of the Carmen Castellano Fine Arts Center, or via Zoom—an option Brooks added to enhance accessibility.

The club hosts a Discord server which has been met with enthusiasm. “We are all introverts at heart, so it provides a valuable connection,” said Brooks.

Martinez went on to add to that sentiment.

“Because it’s literally just about art, people are more drawn to share their artwork.”

Each meeting begins with announcements where Brooks serves as a community organizer, connecting students with artistic opportunities. For example, the gallery located on the bottom floor of the Fine Arts Center offers a federal work study program for students to earn credits and funds for their education. As a gallery attendant, an art student can gain professional references and have first eyes with incoming exhibits.

Project Sunshine is the latest collaboration the art club is a part of. “It’s something to lighten someone’s day,” Brooks said about the movement. The club creates handmade cards for those seeking support at the mental health office. The cards will be handed out to students, as something tangible they can take home, but also as a reminder that other people care about them.

The club plans to feature student vendors at the annual spring cultural festival in April. This will allow students to showcase their art, from paintings to pottery, to the rest of the college.

The San Jose City College art club is an accessible resource for any students to expand upon their artistic skills and get involved in opportunities to exercise those abilities.