Shephard’s 3 Touchdowns Power Jaguars Past Gladiators in 34-22 Win

San Jose City College improved to 4-2 on the season with a 34-22 non-conference victory over Chabot College Saturday afternoon in Hayward.

Despite a dominant first half, a shaky third quarter from the Jags allowed the Gladiators to close the gap, making it a more competitive game than expected.

San Jose struck early, with running back Jesse R. Lajes scoring on a 1-yard run to open the scoreboard. Lajes finished the contest with 132 rushing yards, the fourth time he’s past the century mark this season.

Quarterback Will Augenstein then found wide receiver Jamir Shephard for two touchdowns in the second quarter, giving San Jose a commanding 21-0 lead at halftime. Shephard was unstoppable, finishing the game with 9 catches for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Jaguars continued to pile on in the third quarter, as Augenstein connected with Shephard again for a 9-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 27-0.

However, momentum shifted quickly when Chabot’s Kwame Frenchwood returned a blocked extra point 98 yards for two points, sparking a rally by the home team.

Gladiator quarterback, N. Harris, led a four-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a 56-yard touchdown pass to M. Matthews, who finished with 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Chabot’s special teams then added another spark, as Landis Green returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, narrowing the lead to 34-15.

Harris connected with Matthews again for a 6-yard touchdown later in the quarter, closing the deficit to 34-22. Despite the comeback attempt, Chabot was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Augenstein finished with 204 passing yards and four touchdowns, but the Jaguars’ inability to close out the game cleanly in the third quarter will be a concern for head coach Jim Wrinkler.

San Jose’s defense, led by Creon Fitch and Machi Robinson with five tackles each, helped seal the win.

San Jose will return to conference play next week on the road at West Hills Coalinga in Central California, looking to maintain their momentum as the season progresses. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.