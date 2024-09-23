The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

San Jose City College Hosts Transfer Day Event

Emerson Cody, ReporterSeptember 23, 2024
Emerson Cody
A San Jose State University representative converses with students.

Dozens of students gathered in the Robert N. Chang Student Center for San Jose City College’s Transfer Day Fair on Sept. 19.

The event, which included booths from over 40 colleges and universities with locations scattered throughout the western United States, looked to offer students an opportunity to learn about transferring to a four-year university.

Multiple CSU schools, including San Jose State University and San Francisco State University, were among the booths in the Student Center inviting potential transfers to view their informational flyers.

SJCC, a community college, often serves as a gateway for students to four-year universities, with the event drawing students who plan to transfer in the near future, or want to know more about doing so.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexa Ramirez, a biology major in her first semester at SJCC, expressed to the Times that she is hoping to transfer to a UC, and that she liked having access to the fair’s information.

“I think it’s good to have and get resources [for transferring],” Ramirez said, when asked her opinion of the transfer fair.

A student looks through SFSU informational leaflets.

Another attendee, Biogor Hernandez, said that he was looking into transferring to San Jose State, or a college in San Francisco.

With application windows for many universities fast approaching, having the correct information could prove crucial for students looking to continue their studies at a larger institution.

A 2021 report from the Education Resources Information Center, an online database of education-related research operated by the U.S. Department of Education, found that only about 55% of students at four-year institutions expressed satisfaction with their college experience. 

A UC Irvine representative sits at her booth.

Students looking for information about transferring to a four-year college can find it on SJCC’s official website, which features a page containing transfer-related resources about everything from college tours to exact requirements for transfer.

“It is never too early to begin to explore your  major options and plan your transfer to a four year college / university,” the page reads.

 

 

 

