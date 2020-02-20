Student Services on Campus

San Jose City College offers many services on campus to students.

Counseling Division: Assists students with transferring and creating academic plans. For more information, contact (408) 288-3750.

The Career/Transfer Center: Helps out with career goals and choosing academic majors, also they check students eligibility in transfers. Location: SC-216A

Job Placement Center: Provides services to students and alumni in search of employment. Location: SC-216

Financial Aid: Helps with student loan eligibility to buy your books and help with enrollment fees. They have deadlines, and they are located in the Student Center next to the Cesar Chavez Library.

Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education: Provides extended opportunities such as economic and educational support and also provides care to single parents with a child under 14. For more information, contact (408) 288-3788.

Extended Opportunities Program and Services: Supports students both academically and personally to achieve the greatest success. Contact (408) 288-3788.

Health Services: Provides a variety of services in health care. For more information, visit: http://www.sjcc.edu/current-students/on-campus-resources/student-health-services. Location: RM 109

Veterans Resource Center: Provides services for Veterans. Location: SC-215

Activities and Student Organizations: All programs are sponsored by students and faculty. More information for programs and organizations can be found at: http://www.sjcc.edu/current-students/student-life/associated-student-government

International Student life: Services include application assistance and admission processing. For more information, contact (408) 288-3173 or (408) 288-3751.

Email: [email protected]

Website : http://www.sjcc.edu/future-students/international-students

Location: GE-118