Reasons why President Trump has ruined America

America is currently being run by someone who was accused by 25 different women of sexual misconduct, according to the Business Insider website.

As a survivor of sexual assault I’m absolutely disgusted that I live in a country that President Trump has turned into a total garbage can.

Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large, wrote an article that said, “President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed a study produced by his own administration, involving 13 federal agencies and more than 300 leading climate scientists, warning of the potentially catastrophic impact of climate change I don’t believe,” Trump told reporters.

So many scientists have said that climate change is real and is a real threat. “Based on well-established evidence, about 97% of climate scientists have concluded that human-caused climate change is happening,” according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

President Trump is also interfering with America’s refugee program. The American Immigration Counsel said that America used to be one of the countries that took in the most refugees each year but that the Trump Administration has drastically cut the maximum number of refugees that can enter the United States.

America has always been seen as a place where people can go to have a new life away from war or live the “American Dream.” However, they aren’t able to because President Trump has said publicly many times that places such as Haiti, El Salvador and African Countries are “s—holes”.

President Trump also claims that everyone coming into the United States from Mexico are, “Bringing drugs,

bringing crime and they’re rapists.” President Trump has even said that on video before.

The scariest aspect about President Trump are his followers. They use him being president as an excuse to do and say what they want. The El Paso shooter wrote in his manifesto that he was “stopping the Hispanic invasion.” A few months before El Paso President Trump said at a rally, “You look at what is marching up, that is an invasion,” when speaking about a large group of refugees wanting to come to America.

America is such a great country; we shouldn’t have it tarnished by a president who has made America look as if we are all angry racist people who don’t care about the Earth.

America was made to be welcoming to everyone to the point that the United States of America doesn’t have an official language or an official religion.

Americans can be great, but America just can’t be great while President Trump is in charge.