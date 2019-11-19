ASG October 30th Recap

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

New trustee introduced (Trustee Martinez)

New Direct Associate introduced

5.3 Student Oversight Committee added and confirmed 6 members (4 males, 2 females)

8.0 Next meeting approved for Nov 13/ no penalty for clubs not meeting next week and questions

from the public over the legality of not meeting which the public felt may hurt clubs

Food requests: coffee, healthy sandwiches with no mayo, water, vegetables, Mountain Mikes

pizza

Reports for clubs: upcoming National Conference in Hawaii (did not hear the name of the club),

Sociology club will be donating clothes, Mental health club won the Pumpkin carving contest,

upcoming Umoja Conference in Oakland, Academic Senate meeting next tuesday, Jaguar closet

to be open soon, Second Harvest food distribution second Friday every month and they want

student volunteers,