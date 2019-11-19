ASG October 30th Recap
November 19, 2019
- New trustee introduced (Trustee Martinez)
- New Direct Associate introduced
- 5.3 Student Oversight Committee added and confirmed 6 members (4 males, 2 females)
- 8.0 Next meeting approved for Nov 13/ no penalty for clubs not meeting next week and questions
from the public over the legality of not meeting which the public felt may hurt clubs
- Food requests: coffee, healthy sandwiches with no mayo, water, vegetables, Mountain Mikes
pizza
- Reports for clubs: upcoming National Conference in Hawaii (did not hear the name of the club),
Sociology club will be donating clothes, Mental health club won the Pumpkin carving contest,
upcoming Umoja Conference in Oakland, Academic Senate meeting next tuesday, Jaguar closet
to be open soon, Second Harvest food distribution second Friday every month and they want
student volunteers,
- Planning for winter retreats, help with planning needed, preparing to put posters for talent show
- Comment by public about increasing minimum requirements for the clubs
- 1.2 Discussion about succession if president is unavailable and order of succession
- Discussion defining what an emergency is (no documentation needed)
- DISCUSSION BY LAWS AND HOW MANY STUDENTS READ IT
