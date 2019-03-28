The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

Korean Pop Take Over

Music genre less than 30 years old is redefining music charts around the world (Web Exclusive)

Son Hoang Tran / Shutterstock.com

Son Hoang Tran / Shutterstock.com

Zoe Goddard, Times Staff
March 28, 2019
Filed under Arts and Entertainment, Uncategorized

K-pop, a genre of music popular around the world, may soon be breaking the American barrier and become a normal part of western music. After the success of popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink, South Korean companies are sending their top groups for North American tours. Here is a playlist of groups performing in North America this year.  The playlist includes the group names, their companies and a popular song from the group. Some of these shows have already happened but you can still listen to the music!

Winner

YG Entertainment

Everywhere Tour in North America — Jan. 15 through Jan. 29

Song: “Millions”

Oh My Girl

WM Entertainment

First U.S. Tour — Jan. 18 through Jan. 27

Song: “Liar Liar”

Red Velvet

SM Entertainment

Redmare in USA — Feb. 7 through Feb. 17

Song: “Bad Boy” (there is an english version)

Sunmi

JYP ENtertainment

Warning Tour — March 6 through March 18

Song: “Nior”

Epik High

YG Entertainment

2019 North American Tour — April 1t through May 1

Song: “Born Hater”

Blackpink

YG Entertainment

2019 World tour ‘In your area’ — April 17 through May 9

Song: “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”

Monsta X

Starship Entertainment

‘We are here’ Tour — July 25 through Aug. 10

Song: “X”

 

