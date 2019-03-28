Korean Pop Take Over
Music genre less than 30 years old is redefining music charts around the world (Web Exclusive)
March 28, 2019
K-pop, a genre of music popular around the world, may soon be breaking the American barrier and become a normal part of western music. After the success of popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink, South Korean companies are sending their top groups for North American tours. Here is a playlist of groups performing in North America this year. The playlist includes the group names, their companies and a popular song from the group. Some of these shows have already happened but you can still listen to the music!
Winner
YG Entertainment
Everywhere Tour in North America — Jan. 15 through Jan. 29
Song: “Millions”
Oh My Girl
WM Entertainment
First U.S. Tour — Jan. 18 through Jan. 27
Song: “Liar Liar”
Red Velvet
SM Entertainment
Redmare in USA — Feb. 7 through Feb. 17
Song: “Bad Boy” (there is an english version)
Sunmi
JYP ENtertainment
Warning Tour — March 6 through March 18
Song: “Nior”
Epik High
YG Entertainment
2019 North American Tour — April 1t through May 1
Song: “Born Hater”
Blackpink
YG Entertainment
2019 World tour ‘In your area’ — April 17 through May 9
Song: “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”
Monsta X
Starship Entertainment
‘We are here’ Tour — July 25 through Aug. 10
Song: “X”
