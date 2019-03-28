NFL demonstrates hypocrisy at its finest as Cleveland Browns sign Kareem Hunt

Many have made the argument that Kaepernick finds himself without a job because of what he has shown on the field.

How is this for production on the field – in just his second year as an NFL Quarterback, Kaepernick stepped in for the injured Alex Smith, won the starting job, and led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII?

In his first full season as starter for the 49ers, Kaepernick led the team to the NFC Championship that year, and the 49ers fell one game short of returning to the Super Bowl.

Oh, and here is his career statistics if all that was not enough for you: his touchdown-interception ratio is 72-30, he has thrown for 12,271 yards during his time as an NFL quarterback, and he has an overall passer rating of 88.9.

Many NFL media pundits make the argument that Kaepernick is better than most backups in the league; with accolades and numbers like the ones listed above, he’s probably better than half the starters in the league!