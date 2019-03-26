Meet the City College Times editors
March 26, 2019
Filed under Campus Life
KRISSY TOBEY
TIMES STAFF
Word associations make us who we are. In the beginning, my words were rooted in the NKJV. As I journeyed into adulthood, I added perspectives into my vocabulary.
What is truth? is a question that I have personally wrestled with from several angles, including religion, science and philosophy. Historically, it has been the job of journalists to report the questions of truth from a reactive, practical angle, which is the W questions: Who, What, When, Where, How, Why.
I have chosen to pursue the question of truth from a journalist’s perspective because today, I see these questions and the people who chase them under fire from powers which are confusing the language and using the tongues
of humanity to build the tower of Babel. I object, and insist that these powers be held to account.
Journalists collect, label, and protect knowledge to the best
of their ability. The collection of books that burned at the library of Alexandria is unrecoverable, and unless another generation of competent journalists is curated, the W questions of today will go up in flames of confusion. Language will cease to be a unit of measurement for accuracy and precision in all areas of discipline. We as a species, and I in my consciousness, cannot allow the war on words being waged within our society to conquer and divide us.
The history of language, the present perspectives
of planet Earth and the future words of humanity, require a guardian. I’m enlisting.
MIKIE NEGRETE
TIMES STAFF
I decided to take journalism because writing has always been a passion of mine. I have also always had a passion for the
truth; when combining my passion for writing and my passion for the truth, journalism just seemed like a natural fit for me.
I also feel like journalists are highly underappreciated today. Nobody really understands how dangerous the job of a journalist really can be.
Journalists have faced inexplicable and inexcusable threats to their careers over the past year.
This past summer, five innocent journalists were gunned down in their workplace at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
And of course, no one needs to be reminded of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi in October.
Journalism is a more dangerous field than many would like to admit, and it is definitely not for the faint of heart.
I am inspired by the sacrifices that others have made for the truth – and that is why I am in journalism.
DAIJUNAY TURNER
TIMES STAFF
Looking for the deeper meaning of topics rather than settling for what people have shown as true has always been part of my personality with growing up and being involved in family discussions about what was going on is the world has given me the ability to have interest in finding the deeper meaning to things other than believing what is shown. In doing this I started to journal and do research to find the truth. In writing or talking, I am not only able to shed lights on topics that are in shadows but able to have conversation with people to reach a common understanding. Journalism for me is a way to allow people’s voices to be heard and shedding lights to topics that are in the dark.
ZOE GODDARD
TIMES STAFF
Hi! I’m the web editor for the SJCC Times. I love going around the school and hearing people talk about how much they love the Times.
I have always loved writing for as long as I could remember. I love it to the point that I’ve written an entire book. I never got it published because the thought of someone reading it scares me.
I joined this class to help learn to not stress out as much when people read my writings. I also love the feeling I get when I work with a team to make something my classmates and teachers can enjoy! I hope you enjoy reading our paper!
