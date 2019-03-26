Meet the City College Times editors

KRISSY TOBEY

TIMES STAFF

Word associations make us who we are. In the beginning, my words were rooted in the NKJV. As I journeyed into adulthood, I added perspectives into my vocabulary.

What is truth? is a question that I have personally wrestled with from several angles, including religion, science and philosophy. Historically, it has been the job of journalists to report the questions of truth from a reactive, practical angle, which is the W questions: Who, What, When, Where, How, Why.

I have chosen to pursue the question of truth from a journalist’s perspective because today, I see these questions and the people who chase them under fire from powers which are confusing the language and using the tongues