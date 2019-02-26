Dropping classes, how to do it

One of the best ways to help improve retention rates for students is to provide them with proper guidance and role models. While there are certainly some things that cannot be helped, there is at least one important thing any student can do to help decrease their chances of dropping a class.

There are multiple reasons students may list as to explain why they dropped a class, and every case is different. Some of the common reasons may include, but are not limited to: health related, work related, financial reasons, or possibly a family emergency that is going to keep them from school for a while.

For example, when questioned about

if they dropped a class Jordi Salas said, “Yes, I’ve dropped a couple classes. First one was about a year ago. I dropped for

a couple reasons. First one was work- related, I had a lot to do. The other was personal, I just didn’t want to go to class.”

In most cases for students, it is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, and many factors effect why they dropped. To generally improve your chances of staying in class, it is important to analyze what communication classes have students do, because according to Professor Shelley Giacalone they have some of the best retention rates on campus.

Prof. Shelley Giacalone offered insight as to why that may be, “In the Communication Studies Department,