Dropping classes, how to do it
What Really Helps Students Stay in Class
February 26, 2019
Filed under Campus Life
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
BY JULIAN REYES
TIMES STAFF
One of the best ways to help improve retention rates for students is to provide them with proper guidance and role models. While there are certainly some things that cannot be helped, there is at least one important thing any student can do to help decrease their chances of dropping a class.
There are multiple reasons students may list as to explain why they dropped a class, and every case is different. Some of the common reasons may include, but are not limited to: health related, work related, financial reasons, or possibly a family emergency that is going to keep them from school for a while.
For example, when questioned about
if they dropped a class Jordi Salas said, “Yes, I’ve dropped a couple classes. First one was about a year ago. I dropped for
a couple reasons. First one was work- related, I had a lot to do. The other was personal, I just didn’t want to go to class.”
In most cases for students, it is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, and many factors effect why they dropped. To generally improve your chances of staying in class, it is important to analyze what communication classes have students do, because according to Professor Shelley Giacalone they have some of the best retention rates on campus.
Prof. Shelley Giacalone offered insight as to why that may be, “In the Communication Studies Department,
we work very hard to build a welcoming and safe community in our classroom.” Also, she said, “We appeal to all learning styles to create engaging and interactive experiences for all of our students.”
Communication classes are very successful in helping students feel connected with everyone in the entire class, and this is a very important thing that helps students stay in class. When asked about if connections help students in the classroom, psychology professor
Toshio Asai said, “Absolutely, students have to feel a sense of belonging. I think they have to feel they are a part of this community.”
In an explanation of his stance, Prof. Asai said “I strongly believe students succeed, they will do best when they feel they are connected with not only other peers, but also with the faculty members.” Lastly, he also said “If they can find their role models on college campuses they are very likely to
succeed.”
Finding a person here on campus to
see as a role model could greatly increase your chances at staying in class. It could be a counselor or a peer, so long as they are able to offer the proper guidance for staying in class and on track.
Getting to know faculty members and feeling a connection with your peers on campus would be beneficial to everyone, and especially for students troubling to find a reason to be in class.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.