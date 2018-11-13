Spotlight: SJCC Student Health Services

The Student Health Services Center a student resource for various medical needs, an easy and cheap way to get students healthy.

The Clinic is ran through the school, so costs vary depending on the treatment that is sought out and what other programs one is in. Medical Insurance is not necessary, and the Clinic does all sorts of things.

Adult immunisations

Counseling to quit smoking

STI screening

Birth control

Physical exams

Lab testing

Blood pressure checks

General appointments with a doctor

Commonly sought after immunisations are the TDAP, regular Flu shots, MMR, and Hepatitis B.

A Lot of the programs are free, along with basic needs.

“They can just come in and ask for the over-the-counter medications … Those are free” said Mary Anne Aguirre, RN.

Band aids, Tylenol, Advil, Antihistamines, cold packs or even condoms are free and available.

Flu shots are still in demand, although the busiest time for the clinic is at the start of the semester. While walk ins are doable, it is generally better to schedule an appointment on advance.

The staff is all trained and the clinic abies by state and federal standards and guidelines, so student healthcare is in good hands. Student Health Services is located in the Student Center in SC-109, and can be called at 408-288-3724.