Local artist brings ‘Dualidad’

An artist reception was held for Tulio Flores’ exhibit, “Dualidad,” in the Art Gallery on Sept. 26.

Duality is a significant theme in the works being displayed from Sept. 6 until Nov. 1.

“Everything has a light and a darkness to that, too,” said Flores during a phone call interview on Oct. 21.

The curation includes: “PAINFUL,” “After Life,” “Freak,” the three-piece, “Party is not over till I say is over,” and the not to be missed life size half human half bird sculpture, “Mother,” to name a few.

Born in Mexico, the self-taught part-time artist has lived in San Jose for the past 24 years.

“Art is not my job, I have a very demanding job and this is what I do as my hobby,” said Flores.

Described as “meticulous,” Flores is said to, “work on different pieces at different times,” by Carlos Ramirez, who offered commentary on the artist at the reception.

With a guiding flow of color every corner and wall of the gallery is in use, first pastels then fluorescents which can easily distract from the “darkness” rooted in the vivid mythological creatures.

“You’d almost never know this was made as a response to grieving the loss of a parent,” said Andy Nguyen former SJCC student and SJSU alumni about the vibrant 60” x 48” mix media canvas, “After Life.”

The reception’s midday turnout impressed Flores as he typically frequents events such as First Fridays.

First Friday takes place on the first Friday of the month in downtown San Jose within specified showcase spaces and gives interested viewers an opportunity to experience local art typically at no cost.

Flores does not have any solo shows slated or planned for now; he is working on crafting his hobby but adds, “anything can come up.”

The decision to explore new techniques and further his research on surrealism and fine art comes after evaluating his own work with critical eyes. Flores questioned what he felt he was lacking and chose this as his focus.

Faces, human bodies, eyes, working on skin tones and shadows are some of the things he practices over and over, “Make it, remake it and then make it better,” Flores said.

Recently, Flores met someone from the small town he is from near Nayarit in Mexico.

“I’m all in to paint a mural in our town and he said he would take care of the location and materials so we are in contact now,” Flores said excitedly about actualizing his passion for murals, “The bigger the better.”

Flores looks forward to giving back to the community he is from through art and has a goal of opening an art show in Mexico City one day.

On any advice he’d offer to aspiring artists, Flores said, “You need art, keep making art, give it to the world.”

To view updates on Flores’ art visit facebook.com/tulio.flores.39 and on IG @artbytulio