Jaguars rip the runway

Freshman technician Jalecia Olden and her model Tashiona Morrow strike a pose at the end of the runway during the 2018 Spring Hair show held at the Glasshouse in down town San Jose on Friday, April 27.

Fresh off an announcement of being ranked 3rd nationally, according to schools.com, San Jose City College Cosmetology Department held its Annual Spring Fair, celebrating its 61st anniversary on Friday, April 27 at private party venue, The Glass House in Downtown San Jose.

Cosmetology students learn their craft in a work environment. They are required to do 1600 hours and pass the state exam.

“Our average passing last year was 92 percent,” Eugenia Del Rosario-Fontella, Cosmetology Department coordinator, said referring to the required State Board examination, “the written is a little lower at 86 percent and the practical 94 percent, averaging to 92 percent.”

Pointing out the strengths of the department, Fontella said, “Instructors and faculty are willing to do whatever they can for the students to succeed.”

Students began a frenzied Friday early in the morning preparing for the friendly interdepartmental competition in the afternoon. Students were judged on how well they were able to execute their skills within a two and a half hour time frame with a live model.

Later in the evening students kicked off spring with a robust runway show reflecting the strength of cosmetology at SJCC. Students were recognized for attendance and store sales. Awards were announced for winning Student /model groups of both seniors and freshmen in several categories from earlier in the day.

This type of competition and collaboration allows for all students to succeed. Whitney Mugomba, club president and award winning senior, said that the judges were looking for “total make-up, hair and nails, they wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to win something, and to embrace everybody’s creativity.”

