Cosmetology open house

During a tour of the cosmetology department perspective cosmetology students from neighboring high schools were lectured on what will be expected of them as freshmen should they choose to attend SJCC in the Fall of 2018.

The open house was held on March 19 and ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees were notified of the open house through their high school counselors who in turn, had received an invitation to the event from cosmetology representative, Eugenia Del Rosario.

The prospective cosmetology students were first given a tour of the aesthetics department where facials, body waxing, and hair removal treatments are performed.

Followed by a tour of the hair dressing and nail manicuring lab and lecture areas.

Freshmen cosmetology students are only allowed to practice on mannequin heads and each other. However, they may gain extra credit for having worked on family members and friends at home.

The SJCC cosmetology department has an 87 percent passing rate on the state written exam from 2014 to 2017, and an over 90 percent passing rate for licensing, Roxie Banks, the freshman cosmetology instructor said.

Attendance for the event was good with approximately twenty prospective students having attended.