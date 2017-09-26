The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

Knowledge+inspires+me+learning+new+things+getting+to+learn+new+about+the+world+in+different+ways.+%0A-+Destiny+Gibson
Knowledge inspires me learning new things getting to learn new about the world in different ways. - Destiny Gibson

Knowledge inspires me learning new things getting to learn new about the world in different ways. - Destiny Gibson

Knowledge inspires me learning new things getting to learn new about the world in different ways. - Destiny Gibson

Kevin Prim, Times Staff
September 26, 2017
Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






My parents, we can here from another country just to study so I work hard because I want to prove myself to them.
– Karla Venegas

My parents inspire me because they’re immigrants. I want to prove that they didn’t come here for nothing.
– Thao Ly

My future. The fact that education can get me places; and the more I work and the harder I work, the better I’ll be off.
– Kage Carmona

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Tags:

1 Comment

One Response to “Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?”

  1. Jorge Escobar on October 6th, 2017 5:40 pm

    Many of us in Administration were the “faces in the crowd” as well, we understand you and care about you deeply. All of our students are bright, interesting, all of them have a story to tell. Great approach to highlight SJCC.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Campus Life

    Homecoming tailgate

  • Campus Life

    SJCC rides the tech wave

  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Arts and Entertainment

    Local artist ‘Embracing Uncertainty’

  • Campus Life

    New programs and services are available

  • Campus Life

    SJCC is celebrated as a Hispanic-serving institute

  • Campus Life

    Textbook saving tips

  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Campus Life

    Classroom etiquette

  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Campus Life

    Graduation celebrates student accomplishments

  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Campus Life

    Students and faculty welcome anti-racist activist Tim Wise

  • Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?

    Campus Life

    Tutoring equals success

The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?