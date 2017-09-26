Faces in the crowd : What inspires you?
Knowledge inspires me learning new things getting to learn new about the world in different ways.
- Destiny Gibson
Kevin Prim, Times Staff
September 26, 2017
My parents, we can here from another country just to study so I work hard because I want to prove myself to them.
– Karla Venegas
My parents inspire me because they’re immigrants. I want to prove that they didn’t come here for nothing.
– Thao Ly
My future. The fact that education can get me places; and the more I work and the harder I work, the better I’ll be off.
– Kage Carmona
Many of us in Administration were the “faces in the crowd” as well, we understand you and care about you deeply. All of our students are bright, interesting, all of them have a story to tell. Great approach to highlight SJCC.
