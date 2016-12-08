Harry Potter’s magic world has come back





Fantastic Beasts

and Where to Find

Them’ is a worth

watching movie

Many Potter-heads (fans of

Harry Potter) are looking forward

to the new movie of Harry Potter

series called Fantastic Beats and

where to find them.

The movie is about the beats

which exist in the magic world,

and the adventures of writer

Newt Scamander in New York’s

secret community of witches and

wizards.

J.K.Rowling is the writer of the

book, the film and the original

series. She promotes the themes

of love which is love for friends,

animals and nature.

The movie and the series share

the same conflict as well, the dark

power, justice and authority. Funny

thing is in American witches

and wizards refer people born

with no magic power as No-Maj

instead Muggle.

The movie stated with the

Hedwig’s song, which every Harry

Potter lovers knows. When the

song came out, the whole cinema

got excited with applause.

According to the movie, Newt

Scamander is the writer of Harry

Potter’s textbook. He keeps looks

for magical creatures and protects

them. All the creatures he finds

live in his suitcase which was

used an extension spell to take

with him.

The lead female character, Tina

Goldstein is a hard-nosed investigator

of criminal black magic

who’s recently been demoted to

wand registration. Her minder

reading sister Queenie rescues

Goldstein and Newt in an extreme

situation. A No-Maj named

Jacob Kowalski accidently joins

the squat by having the same

look suitcase with Newt and

take the wrong one, under this

condition he lets some fantastic

beats escape. Thus the team made

of four people starts chasing after

animals.

One interesting involves in the

movie, J.K.Rowling expressed

her opinion of against racism in

her book and movies; in the stage

show she picked a great black

actress Noma Dumezweni to act

Hermione Granger. Although part

of audience said they prefer white

female actress Emma Watson,

she backed Noma Dumezweni

J.K.Rowling wrote in the book

said witches and wizards are now

better than normal people and she

encouraged witches and wizards

to marry muggles. In Fantastic

beats movie, she let beautiful

Queenie fall in love with Kowalski

who is a No-Maj.

The tone towards the end of the

movie turns to be dark. A magic

minsitror Percival Graves is looking

for a dark magic power carrier

while pretending to be a strict

officer. The dark magic carrier is

Credence Barebone, a boy who is

adopted by Mary Lou. Mary Lou

is a anti magic person. Percival

Graves tries to find out who has

the dark power through him, but

turns out Credence Barebone is

the carrier. After all the negative

feeling, his dark power bursts and

almost destroys New York, Newt

and Tina wants to rescue him but

failed. Percival Graves shows his

true identity – Grindelwald, one

of the most evil wizards in the

world.

Credence Barebone is the most

pathetic character in the movie,

his death means evil can never

beat justice. However, if his power

can be used and managed well,

he can be an important person for

the entire magic world.

After almost ten years from

the last Harry Potter book was

released and five years from

the last movie, Fantastic beats

and Where to Find Them brings

back the amazing memory of all

Potter-heads. It is a really worth

watching movie that can earn 9.5

out of 10.