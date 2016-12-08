Reject intolerance, discrimination





Exercise empathy, respect, celebrate differences

War, famine, poverty and corruption

permeate our society like

a virus. We spread violence to

others, in turn create more conflict

and strife.

We endlessly hunger for more

until we take more than we need.

The faith we have is our only

moral code, but it will slowly

erode until we are left with a hollow

sense of self-worth.

Blind optimism keeps us from

confronting deeper problems and

exploring lasting solutions.

The media distracts us from

focusing on the bigger problems,

instead shifting our focus on other

topics until we lose sight of the

big picture.

Justice

I envision a future where justice

truly is blind, where people

are innocent until proven guilty

beyond a reasonable doubt. Today

the justice system serves only

those who can afford a good attorney,

the guilty are set free and

the innocent accept blame without

proper representation.

The fact that the minority and

poor populations are being convicted

and incarcerated at a very

high rate is proof that justice is

not blind. This country’s judicial

system is too young to be perfect

and it’s been proven to be unjust

by a large margin.

Equality

While we are not born under

equal circumstances, we all are

human and we must have equal

rights to strive for equal opportunities.

My ideal future includes a

nation that values equality; where

we all share the same rights, resources,

education and chance in

the pursuit of happiness.

I envision a future where freedom

is universal and not trumped

by borders, religion, income, education

or genetics, where morals

and ethics are valued rather than

wealth and celebrity.

Education

I hope for a future where education

is valued as a right, not a

privilege; a right and necessity

rather than an entitlement provided

to only those born to the right

families. Education provides people

with the ability to be self-sustaining,

creates self-worth and

bolsters the economy.

Financial security serves to

strengthen families and communities,

while reducing crime and

incarceration.

Solutions

My future world would incentive

employment and education,

rather than punish and isolate disadvantaged

communities.

We need to promote an open

discussion as to where our country

is headed, to prevent the nation

from slipping into a regressive

stance on polices that bind

our thoughts.

To allow fear and anger to

blind us in the face of adversity,

keeps us from making rational

decisions. We must encourage

and appreciate our differences,

learn from the experience of our

neighbor and reject intolerance

and discrimination.